South Africa vs India 2nd T20 Playing 11, live match time (IST), streaming

SA vs IND Playing 11 prediction: India are expected to field an unchanged Playing 11 while Proteas might spring some changes in the XI. IND vs SA 2nd T20 live toss will take place at 7 PM IST today

South Africa vs India 2nd T20 live match time today
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2024 | 9:51 AM IST
After winning the first T20 International of the four-match series, Indian cricket team will aim to take unassailabale 2-0 lead when they take on South Africa in the second T20 at St George's Park in Gqeberha today (November 10). India are expected to field an unchanged Playing 11 while South Africa might spring some changes in the XI after facing a crushing defeat in the series opener.
 
2nd T20I: South Africa vs India Playing 11
 
South Africa playing 11 (probables): Ryan Rickelton(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Patrick Kruger, Marco Jansen, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Nqabayomzi Peter  
 
India playing 11 (probables): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.
 
South Africa vs India head-to-head in T20Is
 
- Total matches played: 28  

- India won: 16
- South Africa won: 11  
 
Squads of both the teams:
 
South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Patrick Kruger, Marco Jansen, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Nqabayomzi Peter, Mihlali Mpongwana, Donovan Ferreira, Ottneil Baartman, Reeza Hendricks 
  India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Avesh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Ramandeep Singh, Yash Dayal
 

South Africa vs India 2nd T20 LIVE TOSS TIME, SA vs IND live streaming and telecast details

 
When will the South Africa vs India 2nd T20 match take place?
 
The South Africa vs India 2nd T20I match will take place on Sunday, November 10.  
 
At what time will the South Africa vs India 2nd T20 live toss take place on November 10?
 
The live toss for the South Africa vs India 2nd T20 will take place at 7:00 PM IST.  
 
At what time will the live match between South Africa and India start on November 10?
 
The SA vs IND 2nd T20 International will begin at 7:30 PM IST.  
 
Which TV channels will live telecast the SA vs IND 2nd T20 match in India?
 
The live telecast of the 2nd T20I match between South Africa and India will be available on the Sports 18 network in India.  
 
How to watch the live streaming of the South Africa vs India 2nd T20I in India?
 
The live streaming of the 2nd T20I match between South Africa and India will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. 
First Published: Nov 10 2024 | 9:51 AM IST

