Shreyas Iyer's condition improves, out of ICU after spleen injury: Reports

India batter Shreyas Iyer is reportedly on the road to recovery after sustaining a serious injury during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney. According to media reports, Iyer’s condition has improved significantly, and he has now been moved out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

ALSO READ: PKL 2025 Play-offs matches time (IST), probable 7, live streaming details The BCCI has assigned the team doctor to monitor him round the clock, ensuring his recovery remains steady. Officials close to the development said that while Iyer is still under medical observation, his overall condition is “delicate but stable”. The injury occurred when the 30-year-old landed awkwardly while attempting a diving catch, leading to a spleen laceration that required immediate hospitalisation in Sydney.

BCCI issues medical update Two days after the incident, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released an official statement confirming that Iyer had suffered an impact injury to the left lower rib cage region while fielding in the outfield at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Medical scans later revealed a laceration to his spleen, prompting close supervision from specialists in both India and Australia. The statement added that Iyer was “medically stable and recovering well”, and that the Indian team doctor would remain in Sydney to monitor his day-to-day progress. Media reports indicated that while internal bleeding was detected initially, it has since been brought under control, and his condition is improving steadily.

Constant medical care and family support Travelling team doctor Dr Rizwan Khan has been staying with Iyer since he was admitted to a Sydney hospital on Saturday evening. Local acquaintances have also been visiting the cricketer regularly, offering moral support. It is understood that a member of Iyer’s family will soon travel to Sydney from Mumbai once visa arrangements are completed. The delay in paperwork, owing to the weekend, postponed their travel slightly. Despite being out of danger, doctors have advised caution, and Iyer is expected to stay in hospital for a few more days before being discharged. Return timeline remains uncertain While Iyer’s recovery is progressing positively, there is still no clear timeline for his return to the field. Both the BCCI and the Indian team management are reportedly in agreement that he should not be rushed back into action. Currently viewed as a key member of India’s ODI set-up and vice-captain of the side, Iyer’s next international assignment is the three-match ODI series against South Africa starting November 30.