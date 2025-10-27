Home / Cricket / News / Shreyas Iyer's condition improves, out of ICU after spleen injury: Reports

Shreyas Iyer's condition improves, out of ICU after spleen injury: Reports

Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer after getting injured during India vs Australia 3rd ODI in Sydney. Photo: Creimas for BCCI
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 5:37 PM IST
India batter Shreyas Iyer is reportedly on the road to recovery after sustaining a serious injury during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney. According to media reports, Iyer’s condition has improved significantly, and he has now been moved out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
 
The BCCI has assigned the team doctor to monitor him round the clock, ensuring his recovery remains steady. Officials close to the development said that while Iyer is still under medical observation, his overall condition is “delicate but stable”. The injury occurred when the 30-year-old landed awkwardly while attempting a diving catch, leading to a spleen laceration that required immediate hospitalisation in Sydney. 

BCCI issues medical update

Two days after the incident, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released an official statement confirming that Iyer had suffered an impact injury to the left lower rib cage region while fielding in the outfield at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Medical scans later revealed a laceration to his spleen, prompting close supervision from specialists in both India and Australia.
 
The statement added that Iyer was “medically stable and recovering well”, and that the Indian team doctor would remain in Sydney to monitor his day-to-day progress. Media reports indicated that while internal bleeding was detected initially, it has since been brought under control, and his condition is improving steadily.

Constant medical care and family support

Travelling team doctor Dr Rizwan Khan has been staying with Iyer since he was admitted to a Sydney hospital on Saturday evening. Local acquaintances have also been visiting the cricketer regularly, offering moral support. It is understood that a member of Iyer’s family will soon travel to Sydney from Mumbai once visa arrangements are completed.
 
The delay in paperwork, owing to the weekend, postponed their travel slightly. Despite being out of danger, doctors have advised caution, and Iyer is expected to stay in hospital for a few more days before being discharged.

Return timeline remains uncertain

While Iyer’s recovery is progressing positively, there is still no clear timeline for his return to the field. Both the BCCI and the Indian team management are reportedly in agreement that he should not be rushed back into action. Currently viewed as a key member of India’s ODI set-up and vice-captain of the side, Iyer’s next international assignment is the three-match ODI series against South Africa starting November 30.
 
It remains uncertain whether he will recover fully in time for that series. Meanwhile, the rest of the Indian team has moved on to Canberra, where they will begin their five-match T20I series against Australia on October 29.

Topics :Cricket NewsShreyas IyerIndia cricket teamAustralia cricket teamBCCI

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

