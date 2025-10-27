Home / Cricket / News / Shefali Verma replaces injured Pratika Rawal ahead of Australia semi-final

Shefali Verma replaces injured Pratika Rawal ahead of Australia semi-final

Before her unfortunate injury, Rawal had been in remarkable form, scoring 308 runs in six innings at an impressive average of over 50

Shefali Verma
Shafali Verma
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 8:45 PM IST
India suffered a major setback ahead of their ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 semi-final against Australia as opener Pratika Rawal was ruled out of the tournament due to ankle and knee injuries. The 25-year-old, who has been one of India’s standout performers this season, picked up the injury during the final league match against Bangladesh in Navi Mumbai. The ICC confirmed on Monday that Shefali Verma has been drafted in as her replacement. Verma, who last played an ODI a year ago, will now rejoin the Indian squad and could feature immediately in the high-stakes knockout clash. 

Rawal suffers injury while fielding against Bangladesh

Rawal’s injury occurred in the 21st over of Bangladesh’s innings when she chased a boundary off Deepti Sharma’s delivery. Her foot got stuck in the turf as she sprinted from deep midwicket, causing her ankle to twist sharply. The opener fell to the ground in visible pain, prompting concern from teammates. Although a stretcher was brought out, Rawal managed to walk off the field with the support staff’s assistance. The ICC later announced that scans confirmed the extent of the injury, ruling her out of the rest of the World Cup.

Stellar campaign cut short

Before her unfortunate injury, Rawal had been in remarkable form, scoring 308 runs in six innings at an impressive average of over 50. She struck a maiden World Cup century against New Zealand and became the joint-fastest player to reach 1,000 runs in women’s ODIs. Alongside Smriti Mandhana, Rawal had formed one of the most consistent opening partnerships of the tournament, setting the tone for India’s batting dominance.

Shefali’s return offers a power-hitting option

Shefali Verma’s return could add fresh aggression at the top. The 21-year-old, known for her fearless approach, has amassed 644 runs in 29 ODIs, though her inconsistency had kept her out of the 50-over setup. Sources close to the team suggest she is likely to slot directly into the playing XI for the semi-final in Navi Mumbai.
 
Meanwhile, there remain some concerns over Richa Ghosh’s fitness after she injured her finger against New Zealand. As India prepare for the crunch clash against defending champions Australia on Thursday, the management will hope Shefali’s inclusion brings both stability and spark to the line-up.

Topics :Cricket NewsIndia cricket teamICC Women's World Cup

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 8:45 PM IST

