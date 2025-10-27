Shefali Verma replaces injured Pratika Rawal ahead of Australia semi-final

India suffered a major setback ahead of their ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 semi-final against Australia as opener Pratika Rawal was ruled out of the tournament due to ankle and knee injuries. The 25-year-old, who has been one of India’s standout performers this season, picked up the injury during the final league match against Bangladesh in Navi Mumbai. The ICC confirmed on Monday that Shefali Verma has been drafted in as her replacement. Verma, who last played an ODI a year ago, will now rejoin the Indian squad and could feature immediately in the high-stakes knockout clash.

Rawal suffers injury while fielding against Bangladesh

Rawal’s injury occurred in the 21st over of Bangladesh’s innings when she chased a boundary off Deepti Sharma’s delivery. Her foot got stuck in the turf as she sprinted from deep midwicket, causing her ankle to twist sharply. The opener fell to the ground in visible pain, prompting concern from teammates. Although a stretcher was brought out, Rawal managed to walk off the field with the support staff’s assistance. The ICC later announced that scans confirmed the extent of the injury, ruling her out of the rest of the World Cup.

Stellar campaign cut short

Before her unfortunate injury, Rawal had been in remarkable form, scoring 308 runs in six innings at an impressive average of over 50. She struck a maiden World Cup century against New Zealand and became the joint-fastest player to reach 1,000 runs in women’s ODIs. Alongside Smriti Mandhana, Rawal had formed one of the most consistent opening partnerships of the tournament, setting the tone for India’s batting dominance.