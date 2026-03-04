Babar Azam dropped as Pakistan announce squad for ODI series vs Bangladesh

Pakistan have announced a 15-member squad for their upcoming three-match ODI series against Bangladesh, beginning on March 11 in Dhaka, with former captain Babar Azam notably left out of the side. The squad includes six uncapped players as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) looks to rebuild after the team’s disappointing campaign in the recent T20 World Cup, where they were eliminated at the Super 8 stage.

Shaheen Shah Afridi has been named captain for the series, while the selectors have opted for a mix of new faces and recalled players in what appears to be a transitional phase for the ODI side.

Six uncapped players earn call-ups The most striking feature of the squad is the inclusion of six uncapped players — Maaz Sadaqat, Shamyl Hussain, Ghazi Ghori, Saad Masood, Abdul Samad, and Faisal Akram — signalling a shift towards fresh talent. Several of these players were recently part of the Pakistan Shaheens squad that faced England Lions in Abu Dhabi. However, that series was cut short, with three ODIs remaining, due to regional tensions that also caused flight disruptions in the region. ALSO READ: T20 WC: We are not unbeatable, says Brook ahead of IND vs ENG semifinal Despite the early cancellation, the selectors appear to have been impressed with the performances of the younger players and have handed them an opportunity at the international level.

Afridi to lead revamped ODI side Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi will lead the side in Bangladesh as Pakistan begin preparations for the next ODI cycle. The squad also sees the return of pace bowler Haris Rauf and all-rounder Hussain Talat, both of whom have been recalled to strengthen the side. Mohammad Rizwan is expected to take on wicketkeeping duties, while players such as Salman Ali Agha, Faheem Ashraf, and Mohammad Wasim Jr add experience to an otherwise relatively young squad. Pakistan will depart for Dhaka on March 9, with all three matches scheduled to be played at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

ODI series schedule in Dhaka The entire series will be played at a single venue in Dhaka. The first ODI is scheduled for March 11, followed by the second match on March 13 and the third on March 15. All matches will take place at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium. The series is expected to provide Pakistan with an opportunity to test new combinations and give exposure to emerging players ahead of a busy international calendar. Sarfaraz Ahmed set to become Pakistan’s youngest Test coach Meanwhile, former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is set to become the head coach of the Pakistan Test team, pending final confirmation from the PCB.

The board has reportedly offered the role to the 38-year-old, which would make him the youngest person to take charge of Pakistan’s Test side as head coach. Sarfaraz previously served as manager and mentor of the Pakistan Shaheens and Under-19 teams and was part of the support staff during the ICC Under-19 World Cup held earlier this year in Zimbabwe and Namibia. Pakistan’s busy Test calendar ahead Pakistan are set for a packed Test schedule as part of the ongoing World Test Championship cycle. The team will tour Bangladesh for a two-Test series in May before heading to the West Indies and England later in the year. Pakistan’s last Test assignment came at home against South Africa late last year, a series that ended in a 1-1 draw, with Azhar Mahmood serving as interim head coach.