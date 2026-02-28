Nabi, Sahil shine as J&K down Karnataka to win maiden Ranji Trophy title

The Jammu and Kashmir cricket team produced a historic performance to clinch their maiden Ranji Trophy title in the 2025–26 season, defeating the Karnataka cricket team in the final on the basis of a first-innings lead at the KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Stalwarts shower praise as Auqib Nabi tops Ranji Trophy 2026 wickets list A half-century in the first innings and a century in the second innings from Sahil Lotra, along with a decisive five-wicket haul from Auqib Nabi Dar, helped Jammu and Kashmir dominate the summit clash from start to finish and etch their name in the long list of winners of the iconic domestic first-class tournament in India.

How the final match unfolded Strong middle-order effort from J&K After winning the toss and choosing to bat, Jammu and Kashmir built a massive first-innings total of 584, thanks to contributions throughout the batting order. The innings did not begin perfectly as opener Qamran Iqbal fell early for six, but Yawer Hassan steadied the innings with a composed 88 off 150 balls. Shubham Pundir then carried over the momentum and played the anchor role brilliantly, compiling a patient 121 off 247 deliveries. Captain Paras Dogra supported him with a solid 70 off 166 balls, ensuring Jammu and Kashmir maintained control of the contest.

The middle and lower order further strengthened the total. Abdul Samad contributed a quick 61, while wicketkeeper Kanhaiya Wadhawan added a fluent 70. Later, Sahil Lotra chipped in with a valuable 72, as J&K finished their innings at a massive 584 for 10 in 173.1 overs. For Karnataka, fast bowler Prasidh Krishna was the standout performer with 5 for 98, while Vijaykumar Vyshak, Shreyas Gopal and Shikhar Shetty picked up one wicket each. Mayank fights lone battle Facing a massive first-innings total, Karnataka needed a strong batting effort but struggled against disciplined bowling from Jammu and Kashmir. The early wickets of KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair and Smaran Ravichandran put them under immediate pressure.

Opener Mayank Agarwal stood firm amid the collapse and produced a magnificent innings of 160 off 266 balls, hitting 21 boundaries. He stitched together useful partnerships with Shreyas Gopal (27) and wicketkeeper Kruthik Krishna (36) to keep Karnataka in the contest. However, once Agarwal departed late in the innings, the lower order quickly folded. Karnataka were eventually bowled out for 293, handing J&K a huge 291-run lead in the first innings. The star of the bowling attack was Auqib Nabi Dar, who delivered a superb spell to claim 5 for 54 in 23 overs. Sunil Kumar picked up two wickets, while Yudhvir Singh Charak also struck twice to maintain relentless pressure on the opposition.