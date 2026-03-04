Wednesday, March 04, 2026 | 07:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / T20 WC: We are not unbeatable, says Brook ahead of IND vs ENG semifinal

T20 WC: We are not unbeatable, says Brook ahead of IND vs ENG semifinal

England captain Harry Brook said the team will take confidence from the way it has managed to come through tight situations during the tournament

Harry Brook's hundred steered England to a 2-wicket win on the night

Harry Brook celebrating his ton vs Pakistan

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 7:10 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

The two-time champion England will be looking to keep their hopes of a third T20 World Cup title alive when they face India in the second semifinal of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Thursday, March 5, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
 
Despite being the first team to book their place in the final four, England skipper Harry Brook believes that the Three Lions are not an unbeatable side. His comments stem from the manner in which England secured their wins after struggling for the most part of almost all games in the tournament so far.

Tight wins boost England’s belief

England captain Harry Brook said the team will take confidence from the way it has managed to come through tight situations during the tournament. England have already won a number of close matches, something Brook believes could prove valuable in a World Cup setting.
 
 
“No, definitely not unbeatable, but I think it gives us a lot of confidence going into tomorrow as well. We've won those tight games, which in World Cups prove to be very important,” Brook said.
 
He added that England have even managed to win matches they probably should not have, and the fact that the team has rarely felt out of a contest so far has helped build belief within the group. 

Also Read

South Africa vs New Zealand T20 WC live score semi final

South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE T20 WC SF 1: NZ on top with 2 quick wickets; Rickelton out

SA vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026

SA vs NZ live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 SF 1 match?

South Africa vs New Zealand T20 WC preview

T20 WC 2026 Semi-final 1: South Africa vs New Zealand preview, streaming

South Africa vs New Zealand T20 WC pitch report

T20 WC 2026 Semi-final 1: SA vs NZ pitch report, Kolkata stadium key stats

India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal playing 11

T20 WC 2026 Semi-final 2: India vs England preview, toss time, streaming

 

India favourites but T20 unpredictable

Brook acknowledged that India began the tournament as favourites, given the advantage of playing at home and knowing the conditions better than visiting teams. “I do believe that India were the favourites from the start of the competition, as they should be on their home soil, with home crowds and knowing the venues better than anyone else,” he said. However, Brook stressed that the unpredictable nature of the format means outcomes can change quickly, noting that “T20 is such a fickle game and anything can happen.”

England don’t need a perfect game

Reflecting on England’s performances so far, Brook said the team has not needed flawless cricket to secure victories. “No, I don't believe that we need a perfect game to win the competition, to be honest.
 
The games that we have won have been nowhere near perfect,” he said, pointing out that belief within the group and the calmness shown under pressure have helped them get across the line. Brook cited the chase in which England required 40 runs from the final three overs, praising the composure shown by Will Jacks and Rehan Ahmed in guiding the side home.

Team effort driving England’s campaign

Brook said England’s progress has largely been built on collective contributions rather than relying on one standout performer. “We don't feel like we're ever out of a game so far. All it takes is one of the top seven to get a decent score or one of our bowlers to have an amazing day out there,” he said.
 
Referring to the win over New Zealand, Brook noted that players contributed with bat, ball and in the field, adding that while the campaign has largely been about team efforts, he believes a major individual performance could arrive at an important stage of the tournament.

More From This Section

Abhishek Sharma

T20 WC: Abhishek just a few shots away from regaining rhythm, says Morkel

South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal 1

T20 WC 2026: What happens if SA vs NZ semifinal match gets washed out?

Mitchell Santner is confident of his NZ side giving a proper challenge to the unbeaten South Africa team in the semis

T20 World Cup: Santner backs NZ to challenge 'balanced' South Africa side

Aiden Markram has been brilliant for South Africa as an opener in this tournament.

T20 WC: SA skipper Aiden Markram vary of unfamiliar Kolkata conditions

India vs England T20 WC 2024 semi-final

What happened the last time India played England in a T20 WC semi-final?

Topics : ICC T20 World Cup Cricket News T20 cricket England cricket team India cricket team India vs England

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 7:09 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksUS Advisory for Americans in Middle EastGold and Silver Rate todayHoli Holiday 2026West Asia ConflictIs Dhurandhar 2 Trailer OutM4 iPad Air