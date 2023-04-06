Home / Cricket / News / BAN vs IRE Test: Lorcan Tucker, Tector and Mcbrine keep visitors alive

Mirpur
Harry Tector's stubborn resistance led Ireland's fightback as the visitors reached 93-5 at lunch on day three of the one-off cricket Test against Bangladesh on Thursday.

Tector, who made 50 in the first innings, was batting on 43 with Lorcan Tucker on 24 at the first interval of the day, with Ireland needing 62 runs to force Bangladesh to bat for a second time.

Bangladesh took a 155-run lead after being bowled out for 369 in its first innings.

Resuming the third day at 27-4, Tector and Peter Moor dealt astutely with the Bangladesh spinners.

Their effort put a dent in Bangladesh's hopes to wrap up the Irish second innings quickly.

Bangladesh could have removed Tector early in the third morning when he was on 9 but Liton Das put down a chance after the batter edged a slower delivery behind the wicket.

Pacer Shoriful Islam finally ended the 38-run partnership, when Moor edged a moving delivery behind the wicket to be out on 16.

But Tucker's arrival led to an uptick on the scoreboard as his bold approach to attack the spinners, especially left-arm spinner Taijul Islam, paid off.

On Day 2, Taijul and captain Shakib Al Hasan reduced Ireland to 13-4 in just seven overs, sharing the four wickets.

