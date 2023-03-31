Home / Cricket / News / WPL has set the stage, now the playfield needs to get bigger: Mithali Raj

WPL has set the stage, now the playfield needs to get bigger: Mithali Raj

Hammering boundaries: Meet Mithali Raj, former captain, Indian women's cricket team

Vaibhav Raghunandan
Premium
WPL has set the stage, now the playfield needs to get bigger: Mithali Raj

6 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 10:00 PM IST
Follow Us

“It’s unbelievable, I know, but I still haven’t taken a holiday,” Mithali Raj says, breaking out into laughter halfway through the thought. “My mother is always admonishing me for it, saying that I’m just packing and leaving and then coming back home to basically pack again. But that’s how it’s been.” It’s a lazy Friday morning and we are talking across a computer screen — Raj is in Mumbai f

Topics :Mithali RajCoffee with BSCricket

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 4:56 PM IST

Also Read

Many hits and some misses: Indian cricket's journey through the year 2022

Cheers to coffee: How to pick up the best brew for your home pleasure

Swiss cricket: Newest kid on the block has a strong subcontinent flavour

Tata Consumer and Tata Coffee shareholders approve merger at Nov 12 vote

Australians top ICC T20 Cricket World Cup ticket purchases, Indians at No.3

Heavy rain washes out second ODI between New Zealand and Sri Lanka

Afghanistan Vs Pakistan: Afghanistan lose 3rd T20I by 66 runs, win series

Australia's Steve Smith announces his participation in IPL 2023

Feels like a dream, says Harmanpreet Kaur on winning WPL 2023 trophy

Women's Premier League Season 1 is over; women's cricket is just starting

Next Story