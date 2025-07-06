Bazball warning: Here's how 608-run target can be chased by England today
In the Bazball era, England's chase could end in the first session itself, or various factors may decide the outcome of India vs England 2nd Test. Find details hereShashwat Nishant New Delhi
As India head into the final day of the second Test at Edgbaston, confidence will be high. Shubman Gill's record-breaking heroics and a dominant overall performance have placed the visitors in a commanding position giving the Three Lions a 608-run target to chase.
However, despite being on top, India would do well to guard against complacency. A few key factors, England’s daring “Bazball” style, weather disruptions, and their recent history of remarkable chases, should serve as reminders that the game isn't over until the final wicket falls.
The Bazball Threat: One Session Can Change Everything
England’s aggressive Test cricket philosophy, coined “Bazball” after head coach Brendon McCullum, has transformed the way they approach fourth-innings chases. Traditional caution is replaced by fearless shot-making, even when facing daunting targets.
While India may have set a mammoth 608-run target, the current generation of English batters thrives under such circumstances. From Ben Duckett to Harry Brook, England has embraced risk and often reaped the reward. Their success rate under McCullum and skipper Ben Stokes in run chases has been noteworthy, especially in the second innings where momentum often swings quickly.
The approach can be high-risk, but it’s also high-reward. All it takes is one or two partnerships to suddenly shift pressure back onto the bowling side, particularly if the pitch flattens out or the bowlers begin to tire. That potential for a quick turnaround is why India can’t afford to relax, even with England still needing over 500 runs. Highest run chase by England in Test cricket
The highest run chase by England in red ball cricket came at Edgbaston itself and that too against India back in 2022 when the Three Lions chased down 378.
| Highest run chases in Tests by England
| Target
| Opposition
| Venue
| Season
| 378
| Ind
| Edgbaston
| 2022
| 371
| Ind
| Headingley
| 2025
| 359
| Aus
| Headingley
| 2019
| 332
| Aus
| MCG
| 1928/29
| 315
| Aus
| Headingley
| 2011
| 305
| NZ
| Hagley Oval
| 1996/97
England highest run chase vs India in Test cricket
Headingley Reminder: England Knows How to Chase
| Highest run chase by England vs India in Tests
| Innings by innings list Team
| Score
| Overs
| RPO
| Lead
| Inns
| Result
| Opposition
| Ground
| England
| 378/3
| 76.4
| 4.93
| 1
| 4
| won
| v India
| Birmingham
| England
| 373/5
| 82
| 4.54
| 3
| 4
| won
| v India
| Leeds
| England
| 208/4
| 88.5
| 2.34
| 2
| 4
| won
| v India
| Delhi
| England
| 128/3
| 55
| 2.32
| 4
| 4
| won
| v India
| Leeds
| England
| 127/2
| 23.4
| 5.36
| 3
| 4
| won
| v India
| Delhi
| England
| 121/2
| 33.5
| 3.57
| 1
| 4
| won
| v India
| Birmingham
| England
| 108/1
| 39.3
| 2.73
| 2
| 4
| won
| v India
| Lord's
| England
| 108/2
| 27.2
| 3.95
| 1
| 4
| won
| v India
| Lord's
| England
| 98/0
| 29.3
| 3.32
| 3
| 4
| won
| v India
| Wankhede
If India need any reminding of England’s chasing ability, they only need to look back at the 2023 Ashes Test at Headingley. Faced with a fourth-innings target of 251 on a turning track, England made it look relatively routine, thanks to their aggressive mindset and calmness under pressure. England skipper Ben Stokes starred for the Three Lions as he single handedly took his side to a historic victory in Headingley, scoring 73 runs with just one wicket left on a tricky surface with Jack Leach alongside him. But more relevant to the current series is what England did in the first Test, a dramatic, unexpected chase of over 350 runs on the final day.
India had been in control for much of that match as well, but England’s fearless batting on the final day, led by quick scoring and innovative shot selection, turned the game on its head. That result is still fresh in both camps’ memories and should fuel India’s urgency on Day 5 at Edgbaston. What is the highest successful run chase in Test cricket history?
West Indies top the chart with a historic 418-run chase against Australia in 2003. South Africa and Australia follow with successful pursuits of 414 and 404 runs, respectively. India features twice, notably with their 406/4 against West Indies in 1976 and 387/4 against England in 2008.
England appears twice as well, most recently chasing 373 against India in 2025 at Headingley and 378 against the same opponent at Edgbaston in 2022. These remarkable victories showcase the evolving nature of Test cricket and teams’ increasing ability to chase big totals.
| Highest successful run chases in Test cricket history
| Rank
| Match
| Country
| Target
| Scored
| Versus
| Ground
| Result
| 1
| 09/05/03
| West Indies
| 418
| 418/7
| Australia
| Antigua Recreation Ground
| West Indies won by 3 wickets
| 2
| 17/12/08
| South Africa
| 414
| 414/4
| Australia
| WACA Ground
| South Africa won by 6 wickets
| 3
| 22/07/48
| Australia
| 404
| 404/3
| England
| Headingley
| Australia won by 7 wickets
| 4
| 07/04/76
| India
| 403
| 406/4
| West Indies
| Queen's Park Oval
| India won by 6 wickets
| 5
| 03/02/21
| West Indies
| 395
| 395/7
| Bangladesh
| Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium
| West Indies won by 3 wickets
| 6
| 14/07/17
| Sri Lanka
| 388
| 391/6
| Zimbabwe
| R Premadasa Stadium
| Sri Lanka won by 4 wickets
| 7
| 11/12/08
| India
| 387
| 387/4
| England
| MA Chidambaram Stadium
| India won by 6 wickets
| 8
| 01/07/22
| England
| 378
| 378/3
| India
| Edgbaston
| England won by 7 wickets
| 9
| 03/07/15
| Pakistan
| 377
| 382/3
| Sri Lanka
| Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
| Pakistan won by 7 wickets
| 10
| 20/06/25
| England
| 371
| 373/5
| India
| Headingley
| England won by 5 wickets
Rain Could Complicate India’s Plans
Another curveball in India’s path could be the Day 5 weather forecast. The early part of the day is expected to see significant rain, which might delay the start of play and eat into India’s bowling time. With fewer overs available to take the final seven wickets, time becomes England’s ally.
Moreover, if the pitch freshens up or the ball doesn’t swing as much later in the day, England’s batters could find scoring conditions more favorable. Any weather delay increases the pressure on India to strike quickly once play resumes.
Highest target set in Test cricket history
The top five highest targets ever set in Test cricket reflect both ambition and endurance in the longest format. The record is held by England, who in 1930 set a staggering 836-run target against West Indies, a match that eventually ended in a draw.
Australia features prominently, setting 735 against West Indies in 1969 and 648 against England during the 2006 Ashes. South Africa also set a colossal 696-run target versus England in 1939. While most of these games ended in draws or losses for the chasing side, they remain memorable for showcasing the sheer scale of Test match challenges.
Declaration Timing: Did India Wait Too Long?
| Highest target set in Test cricket history
| Rank
| Team
| Target Set
| Opponent
| 1
| West Indies
| 836
| England
| 2
| Australia
| 742
| England
| 3
| West Indies
| 735
| Australia
| 4
| England
| 708
| Australia
| 5
| South Africa
| 702
| Australia
| 6
| England
| 696
| South Africa
| 7
| England
| 689
| Australia
| 8
| Afghanistan
| 662
| Bangladesh
| 9
| Sri Lanka
| 660
| New Zealand
| 10
| England
| 659
| Australia
India’s decision to declare late on Day 4, after building a colossal lead, might come under scrutiny if the weather does indeed shorten Day 5. While the intention was clear: to remove any chance of defeat and make the total unassailable, some critics believe an earlier declaration might have given their bowlers more time to attack England under optimal conditions.
However, taking three wickets before stumps would do India a whole lot of good in terms of their confidence as they look to bowl another 7 brilliant deliveries to outwit the batters on a flat track that will be challenging to bowl on.
Given how quickly England can score when set free, every extra over could matter. India need to remain aggressive and proactive once play begins again, whenever that may be.
India’s Game to Lose
There’s no doubt India hold the advantage heading into Day 5 at Edgbaston. But England has shown time and again, particularly under Bazball, that targets, even massive ones, don’t scare them. Combined with the unpredictability of the weather and their recent chase in the first Test, the final day may still have twists in store.
For India, the message is simple: strike early, stay focused, and don’t let the game drift. Because with England, it’s never truly over until it’s over.
