Bazball warning: Here's how 608-run target can be chased by England today

As India head into the final day of the second Test at Edgbaston, confidence will be high. Shubman Gill's record-breaking heroics and a dominant overall performance have placed the visitors in a commanding position giving the Three Lions a 608-run target to chase.

However, despite being on top, India would do well to guard against complacency. A few key factors, England’s daring “Bazball” style, weather disruptions, and their recent history of remarkable chases, should serve as reminders that the game isn't over until the final wicket falls.

The Bazball Threat: One Session Can Change Everything

England’s aggressive Test cricket philosophy, coined “Bazball” after head coach Brendon McCullum, has transformed the way they approach fourth-innings chases. Traditional caution is replaced by fearless shot-making, even when facing daunting targets.

England's aggressive Test cricket philosophy, coined "Bazball" after head coach Brendon McCullum, has transformed the way they approach fourth-innings chases. Traditional caution is replaced by fearless shot-making, even when facing daunting targets.

While India may have set a mammoth 608-run target, the current generation of English batters thrives under such circumstances. From Ben Duckett to Harry Brook, England has embraced risk and often reaped the reward. Their success rate under McCullum and skipper Ben Stokes in run chases has been noteworthy, especially in the second innings where momentum often swings quickly. Highest run chase by England in Test cricket The highest run chase by England in red ball cricket came at Edgbaston itself and that too against India back in 2022 when the Three Lions chased down 378. Highest run chases in Tests by England Target Opposition Venue Season 378 Ind Edgbaston 2022 371 Ind Headingley 2025 359 Aus Headingley 2019 332 Aus MCG 1928/29 315 Aus Headingley 2011 305 NZ Hagley Oval 1996/97 The approach can be high-risk, but it's also high-reward. All it takes is one or two partnerships to suddenly shift pressure back onto the bowling side, particularly if the pitch flattens out or the bowlers begin to tire. That potential for a quick turnaround is why India can't afford to relax, even with England still needing over 500 runs.

England highest run chase vs India in Test cricket Highest run chase by England vs India in Tests Innings by innings list Team Score Overs RPO Lead Inns Result Opposition Ground England 378/3 76.4 4.93 1 4 won v India Birmingham England 373/5 82 4.54 3 4 won v India Leeds England 208/4 88.5 2.34 2 4 won v India Delhi England 128/3 55 2.32 4 4 won v India Leeds England 127/2 23.4 5.36 3 4 won v India Delhi England 121/2 33.5 3.57 1 4 won v India Birmingham England 108/1 39.3 2.73 2 4 won v India Lord's England 108/2 27.2 3.95 1 4 won v India Lord's England 98/0 29.3 3.32 3 4 won v India Wankhede Headingley Reminder: England Knows How to Chase

If India need any reminding of England’s chasing ability, they only need to look back at the 2023 Ashes Test at Headingley. Faced with a fourth-innings target of 251 on a turning track, England made it look relatively routine, thanks to their aggressive mindset and calmness under pressure. England skipper Ben Stokes starred for the Three Lions as he single handedly took his side to a historic victory in Headingley, scoring 73 runs with just one wicket left on a tricky surface with Jack Leach alongside him. But more relevant to the current series is what England did in the first Test, a dramatic, unexpected chase of over 350 runs on the final day.

What is the highest successful run chase in Test cricket history? West Indies top the chart with a historic 418-run chase against Australia in 2003. South Africa and Australia follow with successful pursuits of 414 and 404 runs, respectively. India features twice, notably with their 406/4 against West Indies in 1976 and 387/4 against England in 2008. England appears twice as well, most recently chasing 373 against India in 2025 at Headingley and 378 against the same opponent at Edgbaston in 2022. These remarkable victories showcase the evolving nature of Test cricket and teams’ increasing ability to chase big totals. Highest successful run chases in Test cricket history Rank Match Country Target Scored Versus Ground Result 1 09/05/03 West Indies 418 418/7 Australia Antigua Recreation Ground West Indies won by 3 wickets 2 17/12/08 South Africa 414 414/4 Australia WACA Ground South Africa won by 6 wickets 3 22/07/48 Australia 404 404/3 England Headingley Australia won by 7 wickets 4 07/04/76 India 403 406/4 West Indies Queen's Park Oval India won by 6 wickets 5 03/02/21 West Indies 395 395/7 Bangladesh Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium West Indies won by 3 wickets 6 14/07/17 Sri Lanka 388 391/6 Zimbabwe R Premadasa Stadium Sri Lanka won by 4 wickets 7 11/12/08 India 387 387/4 England MA Chidambaram Stadium India won by 6 wickets 8 01/07/22 England 378 378/3 India Edgbaston England won by 7 wickets 9 03/07/15 Pakistan 377 382/3 Sri Lanka Pallekele International Cricket Stadium Pakistan won by 7 wickets 10 20/06/25 England 371 373/5 India Headingley England won by 5 wickets India had been in control for much of that match as well, but England’s fearless batting on the final day, led by quick scoring and innovative shot selection, turned the game on its head. That result is still fresh in both camps’ memories and should fuel India’s urgency on Day 5 at Edgbaston.West Indies top the chart with a historic 418-run chase against Australia in 2003. South Africa and Australia follow with successful pursuits of 414 and 404 runs, respectively. India features twice, notably with their 406/4 against West Indies in 1976 and 387/4 against England in 2008.England appears twice as well, most recently chasing 373 against India in 2025 at Headingley and 378 against the same opponent at Edgbaston in 2022. These remarkable victories showcase the evolving nature of Test cricket and teams’ increasing ability to chase big totals.

Rain Could Complicate India's Plans Another curveball in India's path could be the Day 5 weather forecast. The early part of the day is expected to see significant rain, which might delay the start of play and eat into India's bowling time. With fewer overs available to take the final seven wickets, time becomes England's ally.

Moreover, if the pitch freshens up or the ball doesn't swing as much later in the day, England's batters could find scoring conditions more favorable. Any weather delay increases the pressure on India to strike quickly once play resumes.

Highest target set in Test cricket history The top five highest targets ever set in Test cricket reflect both ambition and endurance in the longest format. The record is held by England, who in 1930 set a staggering 836-run target against West Indies, a match that eventually ended in a draw. Australia features prominently, setting 735 against West Indies in 1969 and 648 against England during the 2006 Ashes. South Africa also set a colossal 696-run target versus England in 1939. While most of these games ended in draws or losses for the chasing side, they remain memorable for showcasing the sheer scale of Test match challenges. Highest target set in Test cricket history Rank Team Target Set Opponent 1 West Indies 836 England 2 Australia 742 England 3 West Indies 735 Australia 4 England 708 Australia 5 South Africa 702 Australia 6 England 696 South Africa 7 England 689 Australia 8 Afghanistan 662 Bangladesh 9 Sri Lanka 660 New Zealand 10 England 659 Australia Declaration Timing: Did India Wait Too Long? The top five highest targets ever set in Test cricket reflect both ambition and endurance in the longest format. The record is held by England, who in 1930 set a staggering 836-run target against West Indies, a match that eventually ended in a draw.Australia features prominently, setting 735 against West Indies in 1969 and 648 against England during the 2006 Ashes. South Africa also set a colossal 696-run target versus England in 1939. While most of these games ended in draws or losses for the chasing side, they remain memorable for showcasing the sheer scale of Test match challenges.

India’s decision to declare late on Day 4, after building a colossal lead, might come under scrutiny if the weather does indeed shorten Day 5. While the intention was clear: to remove any chance of defeat and make the total unassailable, some critics believe an earlier declaration might have given their bowlers more time to attack England under optimal conditions. However, taking three wickets before stumps would do India a whole lot of good in terms of their confidence as they look to bowl another 7 brilliant deliveries to outwit the batters on a flat track that will be challenging to bowl on.