ENG vs IND 2nd Test Day 4 Session 1: Pant rides luck to maul English attack

India, despite losing their overnight batters KL Rahul (55) and Karun Nair (26), are still pretty much in control of the match after finishing the first session with the scoreboard reading 177 for 3 and their lead at 357 runs.

India started the day in a steady manner with the overnight score at 64 for 1. The pair of KL Rahul and Karun Nair got occasional boundaries off Brendon Crase, who continued to try different lines in each over, while keeping things simple off Chris Woakes, who had a few big appeals only to be denied by the umpire. Unexpectedly, Brendon Crase was the one who finally got the first breakthrough of the day by getting Karun Nair (26) caught behind by Jamie Smith.

A few overs later, England took an LBW appeal against Shubman Gill, who came out to bat after Nair. But just like the review taken against him in the first innings, Gill survived due to an inside edge. Amidst all the commotion, KL Rahul silently kept ticking the scoreboard with cautious shots and finally went on to bring up his 18th Test half-century in 78 deliveries. But his innings came to a close after adding just five more to his total, as he was dismissed for 55 by Josh Tongue, with England continuing to crawl back into the game. But then arrived Pant, who in his first five balls scored a four and a six to put the pressure back on England. He was also dropped by Crawley in the very next over off Stokes.