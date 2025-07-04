Home / Cricket / News / ENG vs IND 2nd Test: Jamie Smith slams 3rd fastest ton for England in Tests

ENG vs IND 2nd Test: Jamie Smith slams 3rd fastest ton for England in Tests

Jamie Smith equals Harry Brooks' record for the third fastest 100 for England

Jamie Smith
Jamie Smith
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 5:35 PM IST
The 24-year-old Jamie Smith proved why England are so confident about their batting strength on Day 3 of the second Test between India and England at Edgbaston. The young English keeper-batter, who came out to bat when England were struggling at 84 for 5, took the Indian bowling attack apart and went on to score the joint third fastest Test hundred for England, equalling Harry Brooks' record of 80 balls ton. 
 
Fastest Test hundreds for England (balls faced) 
Rank Balls Player Match Location Season
1 76 GL Jessop England v Australia The Oval 1902
2 77 JM Bairstow England v New Zealand Nottingham 2022
3 80 Jamie Smith Enagland vs India Birmingham 2025
3 80 Harry Brook England v Pakistan Rawalpindi 2022/23
4 85 BA Stokes England v New Zealand Lord's 2015
5 86 IT Botham England v Australia Headingley, Leeds 1981
6 86 IT Botham England v Australia Old Trafford, Manchester 1981
7 86 Zak Crawley England v Pakistan Rawalpindi 2022/23
8 88 KP Pietersen England v West Indies Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain 2008/09
9 88 Ben Duckett England v India Rajkot 2023/24
10 91 Harry Brook England v New Zealand Wellington 2024/25
 
 

Topics :India vs EnglandIndia cricket teamEngland cricket teamICC World Test ChampionshipTest Cricket

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

