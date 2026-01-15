BCB accepts players' demands; Nazmul removed from financial committee post

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has accepted the demands of Bangladeshi players and the Cricketers' Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) and has removed Nazmul Islam from the post of head of the BCB finance committee.

The announcement was made through a media release on Thursday evening, which read, “Due to ongoing developments, the BCB president has decided to release Mr Nazmul Islam from his responsibilities as chairman of the finance committee with immediate effect.”

ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2026: Visa delay rules Rehan, Rashid out of Sri Lanka series Earlier today, Bangladesh players, as part of their demand for Nazmul Hasan’s resignation, boycotted an afternoon game of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and addressed the media in a press conference. In the presser, players alongside CWAB head Mithun informed that they will not take the field until Nazmul Islam has resigned and that no middle ground will be taken.

BCB’s statement on Nazmul’s dismissal The decision, taken by the BCB president under the powers granted by Article 31 of the BCB Constitution, was described as being in the best interests of the organisation and aimed at ensuring the smooth functioning of the board. Until further notice, the BCB president will serve as the acting chairman of the finance committee. The board reiterated that players’ interests remain its top priority and expressed hope that cricketers will continue to act professionally and ensure uninterrupted participation in the Bangladesh Premier League during a challenging period for Bangladesh cricket. BPL resumption still on hold Two Bangladesh Premier League matches scheduled for Thursday were postponed due to the ongoing player boycott, including the fixtures between Chattogram Royals vs Noakhali Express and Rajshahi Warriors vs Sylhet Titans.

Although the Bangladesh Cricket Board moved to address the situation by removing Nazmul Islam from his role as head of the finance committee following CWAB’s demands, the decision came too late for the matches to proceed as planned. There is still no clarity on whether the boycott will be lifted, leaving Friday’s BPL fixtures also under a cloud. Why players demand Nazmul’s resignation? Nazmul Islam triggered a controversy on Wednesday after saying that if Bangladesh were to withdraw from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, the financial fallout would be borne by the players and not the board, adding that no compensation would be paid in such a scenario.