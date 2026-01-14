India vs USA U19 World Cup 2026: Playing 11, match timings, live streaming

Five-time champions India U19 are all set to begin their ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 campaign against USA U19 at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, on Thursday, January 15. India enters the tournament as the most successful team in the history of the competition and will be aiming for a record-extending sixth title.

The squad appears balanced on paper, with a mix of top-order batting strength and a varied pace attack. Teenage batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi will be one of the key players to watch, while Aaron George provides stability after a productive Under-19 Asia Cup.

Captain Ayush Mhatre and vice-captain Vihaan Malhotra have returned after injury concerns, adding depth and leadership to the line-up. In the bowling department, Deepesh Devendran’s awkward action could prove effective in local conditions.

India vs USA U19 World Cup 2026: Playing 11 India U19 playing 11 (probable): Ayush Mhatre (c), Vihaan Malhotra (vc), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vedant Trivedi, R.S. Ambrish, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Udhav Mohan, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Khilan A. Patel USA U19 playing 11 (probable): Utkarsh Srivastava (c), Amogh Reddy Arepally (wk), Arjun Mahesh (wk), Nitish Sudini, Adnit Jhamb, Sahil Garg, Amrinder Gill, Adit Kappa, Rayaan Taj, Sabrish Prasad, Sahir Bhatia

India vs USA U19 World Cup 2026: Head-to-head record Total matches: 1

India U19 won: 1

USA U19 won: 0

No result: 0 India vs USA U19 World Cup 2026: Full squad India U19 full squad for U19 World Cup 2026: Ayush Mhatre (c), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, D. Deepesh, Mohamed Enaan, Aaron George, Abhigyan Kundu, Kishan Kumar Singh, Vihaan Malhotra, Udhav Mohan, Henil Patel, Khilan A. Patel, Harvansh Singh, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi USA U19 full squad for U19 World Cup 2026: Utkarsh Srivastava (c), Adnit Jhamb, Shiv Shani, Nitish Sudini, Advaith Krishna, Sahir Bhatia, Arjun Mahesh, Amrinder Gill, Sabrish Prasad, Adit Kappa, Sahil Garg, Amogh Reddy Arepally, Ritvik Appidi, Rayaan Taj, Rishabh Shimpi

India vs USA U19 World Cup 2026: Live streaming and telecast details When will the India U19 vs USA U19 match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 take place? The India U19 vs USA U19 match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be played on Thursday, January 15. What will be the venue for the India U19 vs USA U19 match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026? The India U19 vs USA U19 match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be played at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. What time will the toss for the India U19 vs USA U19 match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 take place?

The toss for the India U19 vs USA U19 match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will take place at 12.30 pm IST. What time will the first ball for the India U19 vs USA U19 match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 be bowled? The first ball of the India U19 vs USA U19 match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 1 pm IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the India U19 vs USA U19 match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 in India? The live telecast of the India U19 vs USA U19 match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.