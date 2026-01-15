Thursday, January 15, 2026 | 04:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / T20 World Cup 2026: Visa delay rules Rehan, Rashid out of Sri Lanka series

T20 World Cup 2026: Visa delay rules Rehan, Rashid out of Sri Lanka series

Earlier, Shoaib Bashir missed the opening Test of England's India tour in 2024 after being required to return to the UK to complete his visa process

Adil Rashid

Adil Rashid. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2026 | 4:42 PM IST

England’s build-up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has been disrupted after visa delays, forcing senior spinner Adil Rashid and leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed to miss the white-ball series in Sri Lanka starting later this month.
 
England are set to play three ODIs and three T20Is against Sri Lanka as part of their build-up to the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, taking place in India and Sri Lanka. 
 
Visa issue sidelines key spinners
 
Adil Rashid and Rehan Ahmed have been ruled out of the tour due to delays in securing Indian visas needed for onward travel. With no firm timeline for clearance, the ECB has taken the view that both players will miss the Sri Lanka leg entirely, depriving England of valuable game time in spin-friendly conditions.
 

With the World Cup less than a month away and subcontinental conditions expected to play a major role, England will begin their final phase of preparation without two of their frontline spin options, adding to the pressure on the squad management and leadership group.
 
ECB familiar with recurring delays
 
The England and Wales Cricket Board has grown accustomed to such administrative challenges. Shoaib Bashir missed the opening Test of England’s India tour in 2024 after being required to return to the UK to complete his visa process, while Saqib Mahmood has also faced similar issues in the past. Although assurances have been received that there are no objections to Rashid’s and Ahmed’s applications, the uncertainty around timelines has complicated England’s planning.
 
Players remain abroad as process continues
 
Rashid is currently playing in South Africa’s SA20 competition, while Ahmed is featuring in Australia’s Big Bash League. England are hopeful that once visas are issued, both spinners will be able to travel directly to India and rejoin the squad ahead of the World Cup. The ECB has also sought support from the UK government in an attempt to speed up the process, with confidence remaining that the issue will be resolved before the tournament begins.
 
Spin resources stretched for Sri Lanka tour
 
England’s Sri Lanka assignment begins on 22 January and includes three one-day internationals and three T20 internationals. In the absence of Rashid and Ahmed, captain Harry Brook will rely on Liam Dawson as the only specialist spinner in the squad. All-rounders Will Jacks and Jacob Bethell are expected to provide additional spin options, potentially altering England’s balance for the series.
 
Pressure mounts ahead of global event
 
The visa setback comes at a time when England’s white-ball set-up is already under close scrutiny. Head coach Brendon McCullum is under pressure following England’s winless Champions Trophy campaign last year, while Brook is also facing attention after recent off-field disciplinary matters. England are expected to progress from a World Cup group that includes West Indies, Bangladesh and Italy, but preparation disruptions could prove costly against stronger opposition later in the tournament.

First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 4:42 PM IST

