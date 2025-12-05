We are slightly desperate for series win: India's assistant coach Doeschate

India and South Africa will take the field for the third and final ODI of the series in Vizag on Saturday, with the contest finely poised at 1-1. India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate, who spoke to the media at the pre-match press conference on Friday, admitted the team carries a sense of urgency after the disappointing Test series loss.

His comments reflected the resolve inside the dressing room as India look to avoid a second straight series defeat on home soil. He explained that while ODI personnel differ from the Test squad, the responsibility of wearing the India jersey is driving the players to push harder. At the same time, he insisted the side is used to pressure situations and would approach the decider with a focus on good processes rather than panic.

Determined after Test setback Ten Doeschate pointed out that India’s defeat in the recent two-Test series has injected a certain desperation among the squad to clinch the ODI series. He observed that stacking up losses, irrespective of format, always stings and raises the hunger to set things right. According to him, the group is keenly aware of expectations and wants to respond with conviction. Pressure never truly goes away The former Dutch all-rounder stressed that pressure is a constant feature of competing for India. Whether it is a bilateral affair or a tournament, expectations weigh heavily. However, he said the team has learnt to embrace that pressure rather than fear it. The focus, he shared, remains on assessing conditions, identifying a par total, and executing batting roles accordingly.

Dew challenge still a major factor Moving to playing conditions, Ten Doeschate highlighted the huge influence of dew in the last two matches. He said India, particularly while bowling second, must find ways to handle it effectively. He acknowledged the idea of shifting start times to reduce dew but called it unrealistic given broadcast commitments. Dew, he noted, is unavoidable, but understanding how to work around it is essential. High-scoring venue requires extra effort With Vizag known for small boundaries, Ten Doeschate said India have trained with the intent of squeezing out additional runs. The team initially believed 320 to be a strong total for the opening ODI, but the eventual 350 underscored how conditions push teams to think bigger. The message in team discussions, he shared, has been to explore how every possible run can be extracted under testing circumstances.