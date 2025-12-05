India hungry for victory, but balance on our side, says SA batter Breetzke

With the three-match ODI series delicately poised at 1-1, India and South Africa are set to take the field for the final ODI in Vizag on Saturday, December 6, with the series victory on the line.

Before the match, South Africa batter Matthew Breetzke addressed the media on Friday and said that South Africa know India will come out firing in the decisive third ODI. However, he feels the Proteas hold a key advantage — a well-rounded batting line-up capable of absorbing pressure and producing a match-winning display.

In his pre-match interaction, Breetzke mentioned that the Indians would be desperate to avoid back-to-back series losses and would surely raise their intensity. He described Saturday’s encounter as a “must-win scenario for India”, predicting a fierce battle. At the same time, he backed his side’s ability to push back, saying the Proteas were confident in the balance and depth they possess, especially with explosive power waiting in the lower order.

Confidence drawn from lower-order strength The 27-year-old said the comfort that comes from having Marco Jansen and Corbin Bosch late in the batting order is invaluable for the Proteas. He felt that their presence allows the top-order batters to manage risk intelligently rather than attack recklessly. Breetzke pointed out that Bosch, in particular, has played impactful innings in back-to-back games, while Jansen’s all-round ability opens opportunities in pressure moments. ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing 11, match timings, live streaming According to him, the team’s batting structure “complements each other well”, and in the dressing room there is genuine belief that the line-up can respond whether they are chasing or setting a target.

Top-order freedom built on trust For Breetzke, the depth in batting directly influences the mindset up front. He felt that the first four batters can take a bit more time assessing conditions because the lower-order hitters provide a buffer. He noted that having dependable finishers ensures that the top-order need not force the pace and can build calmly. Adjusting to new role The right-hander has slotted into the No. 4 position recently, and he stated that his experience on the Pakistan tour helped him understand the demands of that role. Though the conditions on that tour were different, he believes the exposure has made him more comfortable. Breetzke expressed confidence that he is improving gradually and aims to produce stronger outings as he settles into the position.