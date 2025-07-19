BCCI objects to ACC's annual meeting in Dhaka, demands change in venue

With less than a week to go before the Asian Cricket Council’s (ACC) Annual General Meeting (AGM), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has raised strong objections to the proposed venue — Dhaka, Bangladesh. According to reports from ANI, the Indian board has made it clear that it will boycott any resolutions passed if the meeting proceeds at the current location. The BCCI’s firm stance stems from security concerns and diplomatic sensitivities surrounding India’s travel to Bangladesh at this time.

ALSO READ: ENG W vs IND W 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES The meeting, scheduled for July 24, holds key importance as it could determine the future of the upcoming Asia Cup — a six-nation T20 tournament with India as the designated host. However, the ACC has yet to announce official dates or venues for the event, with September being speculated as the tentative window.

India refuses travel amid security concerns Citing the prevailing situation in Bangladesh, the BCCI has refused to send its delegation to Dhaka for the meeting. Earlier this year, both the BCCI and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) agreed to postpone India’s scheduled tour of Bangladesh from August 2025 to September 2026. This backdrop has heightened India’s reluctance to attend the meeting in person. Sources quoted by ANI revealed that the BCCI had formally requested ACC president Mohsin Naqvi — also Pakistan's interior minister — to shift the venue, but no response has been received so far. The BCCI views Naqvi’s insistence on holding the meeting in Dhaka as an attempt to apply "unnecessary pressure" on India.