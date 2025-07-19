Gayle, Pollard, Bravo to don world's most expensive jersey during WCL 2025

The West Indies Champions, led by iconic names such as Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard, are set to turn heads not just with their cricketing flair but also with their attire in the upcoming World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025. The team will sport what is being hailed as the most expensive cricket jersey ever made — a custom-designed outfit created by Dubai-based luxury fashion house Lorenze, in collaboration with Channel 2 Group Corporation. With the tournament taking place from July 18 to August 2 across English cities including Birmingham, Northampton, Leicester and Leeds, the event promises both sporting brilliance and unprecedented glamour.

Crafted with Gold, Inspired by Legacy

The bespoke jersey to be worn by the West Indies Champions will be adorned with real 18K gold and will come in three editions: 30g, 20g and 10g. According to Lorenze founder Raj Karan Duggal, this unique creation is not merely apparel but a celebration of West Indian cricket heritage — a blend of royalty, cultural pride and cricketing greatness. He described the jersey as “wearable history”, a collector’s item that reflects the journey from Sir Clive Lloyd to the likes of Gayle and Bravo.

Channel 2 Chairman Hails Tribute to West Indies Greats

Ajay Sethi, Chairman of Channel 2 Group, the franchise owners, believes this golden jersey is a symbolic tribute to all those who have shaped the legacy of West Indies cricket. He said the WCL is among the most exciting cricket leagues globally and hopes the West Indies side can go all the way this year.