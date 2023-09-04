BCCI's 92nd Annual General Meeting to take place on September 25 in Goa

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will convene its 92nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 25 in Goa. In a circular issued by Secretary Jay Shah, all affiliated units of BCCI are invited with an 18-point agenda.

BCCI convened its 91st AGM on October 18, 2022, while a Special General Meeting on May 27, 2023.

The 18-point agenda for the 92nd AGM includes the election and induction of two representatives of the General Body in the Governing Council of the IPL and the adoption of the annual budget for FY 2023-24 among others.

Here's the agenda for BCCI's 92nd Annual General Meetings:

1. Confirmation of the minutes of the 91st Annual General Meeting of BCCI held on October 18, 2022, at Taj Mahal Palace

Hotel, Mumbai and confirmation of the minutes of the Special General Meeting of the BCCI held on May 27th, 2023 at

ITC Narmada, Ahmedabad.

2. Election and induction of 2 (two) representatives of the General Body in the Governing Council of the IPL.

3. Induction of 1 (one) representative of the Indian Cricketer’s Association in the Governing Council of the IPL.

4. Adoption of the Report of the Secretary for the year 2022-23 under review.

5. Copies of the audited Statement of Accounts of BCCI for Financial Year (FY) 2022-2023.

6. Copies of the audited Statement of Accounts of any tour or tours.

7. Adoption of the Treasurer’s Report and the audited FY 2022 - 2023 accounts.

8. Adoption of the Annual Budget for FY 2023-24.

9. Appointment of the Auditor or Auditors for FY 2023-24 and fix their remuneration.

10. Appointment of the Ombudsman and Ethics Officer.

11. Appointment of the Cricket Committees and Standing Committees as mentioned in Rules 26 and 25 respectively.

12. Appointment of the Umpires Committee as mentioned in Rule 27.

13. Consideration of:

(a) the Report and recommendations of the Apex Council, the CEO and the Committees and to propose policy directions

to the Apex Council.

(b) the Report and recommendations of the Governing Council and to propose policy directions to the Governing

Council.

(c) the Reports of the Ombudsman and Ethics Officer and any recommendations made therein.

14. Consideration of any motion, notice whereof is given by a Full Member to the Secretary, 21 (twenty-one) days before the

meeting.

15. To appoint the BCCI’s Representative or Representatives on the International Cricket Council and/or any similar

organization.

16. Ratification of rules framed by the Apex Council in terms of Rule 15 of BCCI’s Rules and Regulations.

17. Consideration of any business, which the President may consider necessary to be included in the agenda.

18. Transaction of any other business of an informal character as may be permitted by the Chairperson.