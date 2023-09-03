Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Asia Cup BAN vs AFG: Mehidy, Taskin and Shanto heroes as Bangladesh win big

Asia Cup BAN vs AFG: Mehidy, Taskin and Shanto heroes as Bangladesh win big

Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mehidy Hasan Miraz hit centuries while Taskin Ahmed 4/44 and Shoriful Islam 3/36 helped Bangladesh to a big 89-run victory

BS Web Team New Delhi
Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto of Bangladesh added 215 for the third wicket against Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2023. Photo: BCB

4 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2023 | 11:29 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Bangladesh out behind their Asia Cup opener performance as they demolished Afghanistan by 89 runs in their second game of the tournament at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan on September 03, 2023. 

This win has kept alive Bangladesh’s chances of Super Four qualification. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto scored centuries for the team while Taskin Ahmed 4/44 and Shoriful Islam 3/36 did the job with the ball. 

As a result of this win, Bangladesh have two points on the board and are placed second in group B.

Chasing a target of 335 was never going to be easy for Afghanistan and it became even harder as they lost Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the second over itself. From there on, only Najibullah Zadran (75) and skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (51) were able to make meaningful contributions as Afghanistan were bowled out for 245 in 44.3 overs. 

Also Read: Asia Cup: Mehidy Hasan, Shanto hit centuries; break records for Bangladesh

Earlier, Bangladesh, who were down and out in the first match of the Asia Cup needed a really strong performance to fight back from the five-wicket loss against Sri Lanka in their tournament opener. They tempered with their batting line-up and it came out as a great call by the team management. 

Promoted to open the batting, Mehidy Hasan Miraz hit his second ODI century while Najmul Hossain Shanto continued his good form to hit his second ODI century as well. Miraz, along with his opening partner Mohammad Naim, added 60 for the first wicket to put Bangladesh on a nice pedestal to take the innings forward. 

Highest third-wicket partnership

Though two quick wickets fell, the spin-bowling all-rounder was not deterred from his resolve to keep batting. Shanto, the top scorer from the last game, where he scored 87, continued his good form as well. The duo added 215 for the third wicket, making it the highest third-wicket and fourth-highest stand for any wicket for Bangladesh in ODI cricket. 

Two batters score centuries in one match for Bangladesh 

This was also the fifth occasion when two Bangladesh batters scored a century in one innings of an ODI match. Previously, Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim in 2015 against Pakistan, Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah in 2017 against New Zealand, Soumya Sarkar and Imrul Kayes in 2018 against Zimbabwe and Litton Das and Tamim Iqbal in 2020 against Zimbabwe have achieved this feat. 

Highest individual scores for Mehidy

For Mehidy Miraz, it was his best-ever performance as a better in limited-overs cricket, eclipsing his previous performance of a hundred against India. Mehidy scored 112, which is now his highest individual score in ODIs. The all-rounder also achieved the feat of getting past 1000 runs in ODIs. With 88 wickets to his name, he will soon join the long list of players with 1000 runs and 100 wickets in ODIs to their name. 

Third highest ODI total for Bangladesh 

Thanks to Mehidy’s 112, 104 from Shanto and a little flourish at the end from newcomer Shamim Hossain, Bangladesh managed to reach 334/5, which is now their third-highest total in ODIs. Incidentally, their first and second-highest total of 349/6 and 338/8 respectively against Ireland, came in 2023 only, making it a high-grossing year for Bangladesh batting.

What happened at the toss?

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to bat. Bangladesh made three changes to their playing XI which lost to Sri Lanka in the opening match. They brought in Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain and Hasan Mahmud in place of Tanzid Hasan, Mahedi Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman. 

Also Read

Asia Cup: Mehidy Hasan, Shanto hit centuries; break records for Bangladesh

Asia Cup 2023: Top five run-getters in the history of the tournament

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Playing 11, toss result, streaming

CWC Qualifier: Highest super over score, most 5-wicket hauls and more

Asia Cup: Form over name for Gambhir, wants Kishan in playing 11 over Rahul

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs NEP: Bumrah not available for Nepal game; here's why

Asia Cup: Mehidy Hasan, Shanto hit centuries; break records for Bangladesh

Asia Cup 2023: Heavy rains in Colombo, Super 4 might shift to Dambulla

Asia Cup: Pakistan pacers script history by scalping all 10 Indian wickets

Topics :Bangladesh cricket teamAfghanistan cricket teamAsia CupBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 03 2023 | 11:01 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story