ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India to face Pakistan in Colombo on October 5

India is set to play their ICC Women's World Cup match against Pakistan at a neutral venue in Sri Lanka, according to a media report

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 2:35 PM IST
The stage is set for a blockbuster showdown in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, with India scheduled to face traditional rival Pakistan on October 5 in Colombo, as per an ESPNcricinfo report. The high-stakes fixture will unfold at the R Premadasa Stadium, marking one of the most anticipated matches of the group stage. The tournament, set to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, begins on September 30 with the host nations facing off in Bengaluru. Due to ongoing political sensitivities, all of Pakistan’s fixtures will be held in Sri Lanka under a hybrid model agreed upon by the BCCI and PCB.  ALSO READ | ICC women's ODI World Cup 2025 venues, dates, live streaming & telecast

India Women's ODI World Cup campaign: A home advantage with a global eye

India, one of the tournament hosts, will open the event in Bengaluru against Sri Lanka and will also play Bangladesh at the same venue on October 26. With the crowd firmly behind them, the Women in Blue are expected to make a strong push for the title, especially with the psychological boost of not having to travel abroad.

Pakistan’s road map in Colombo

Pakistan will remain in Colombo throughout their group-stage campaign, taking on Bangladesh (October 2), England (October 15), New Zealand (October 18), South Africa (October 21), and Sri Lanka (October 24). PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi reiterated that Pakistan will not travel to India for any matches in the near future, citing strained diplomatic ties. Pakistan qualified for the World Cup after an unbeaten run in April’s qualifiers.  ALSO READ: IND vs ENG Test Series: Can KL Rahul fill the shoes of Rohit and Virat?

ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Global fixtures and knockouts

Defending champions Australia begin their campaign on October 1 in Indore against New Zealand. Their highly anticipated clash with England will be held on October 22, also in Indore. Meanwhile, England will face South Africa (October 3) in Bengaluru, and New Zealand (October 26) in Guwahati.
 
The semi-finals will take place on October 29 and 30, in Guwahati/Colombo and Bengaluru respectively, with the final on November 2—likely in Colombo if Pakistan qualifies, or in Bengaluru otherwise.

Topics :India cricket teamPakistan cricket teamIndia vs Pakistan

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

