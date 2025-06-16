ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India to face Pakistan in Colombo on October 5

Pakistan will remain in Colombo throughout their group-stage campaign, taking on Bangladesh (October 2), England (October 15), New Zealand (October 18), South Africa (October 21), and Sri Lanka (October 24). PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi reiterated that Pakistan will not travel to India for any matches in the near future, citing strained diplomatic ties. Pakistan qualified for the World Cup after an unbeaten run in April’s qualifiers.

India, one of the tournament hosts, will open the event in Bengaluru against Sri Lanka and will also play Bangladesh at the same venue on October 26. With the crowd firmly behind them, the Women in Blue are expected to make a strong push for the title, especially with the psychological boost of not having to travel abroad.

ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Global fixtures and knockouts

Defending champions Australia begin their campaign on October 1 in Indore against New Zealand. Their highly anticipated clash with England will be held on October 22, also in Indore. Meanwhile, England will face South Africa (October 3) in Bengaluru, and New Zealand (October 26) in Guwahati.

The semi-finals will take place on October 29 and 30, in Guwahati/Colombo and Bengaluru respectively, with the final on November 2—likely in Colombo if Pakistan qualifies, or in Bengaluru otherwise.