ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Full schedule, venue, format and live streaming

|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time
|Tuesday, September 30
|India vs Sri Lanka
|Bengaluru
|3:00 PM
|Wednesday, October 1
|Australia vs New Zealand
|Indore
|3:00 PM
|Thursday, October 2
|Bangladesh vs Pakistan
|Colombo
|3:00 PM
|Friday, October 3
|England vs South Africa
|Bengaluru
|3:00 PM
|Saturday, October 4
|Australia vs Sri Lanka
|Colombo
|3:00 PM
|Sunday, October 5
|India vs Pakistan
|Colombo
|3:00 PM
|Monday, October 6
|New Zealand vs South Africa
|Indore
|3:00 PM
|Tuesday, October 7
|England vs Bangladesh
|Guwahati
|3:00 PM
|Wednesday, October 8
|Australia vs Pakistan
|Colombo
|3:00 PM
|Thursday, October 9
|India vs South Africa
|Vizag
|3:00 PM
|Friday, October 10
|New Zealand vs Bangladesh
|Vizag
|3:00 PM
|Saturday, October 11
|England vs Sri Lanka
|Guwahati
|3:00 PM
|Sunday, October 12
|India vs Australia
|Vizag
|3:00 PM
|Monday, October 13
|South Africa vs Bangladesh
|Vizag
|3:00 PM
|Tuesday, October 14
|New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
|Colombo
|3:00 PM
|Wednesday, October 15
|England vs Pakistan
|Colombo
|3:00 PM
|Thursday, October 16
|Australia vs Bangladesh
|Vizag
|3:00 PM
|Friday, October 17
|South Africa vs Sri Lanka
|Colombo
|3:00 PM
|Saturday, October 18
|New Zealand vs Pakistan
|Colombo
|3:00 PM
|Sunday, October 19
|India vs England
|Indore
|3:00 PM
|Monday, October 20
|Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
|Colombo
|3:00 PM
|Tuesday, October 21
|South Africa vs Pakistan
|Colombo
|3:00 PM
|Wednesday, October 22
|Australia vs England
|Indore
|3:00 PM
|Thursday, October 23
|India vs New Zealand
|Guwahati
|3:00 PM
|Friday, October 24
|Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
|Colombo
|3:00 PM
|Saturday, October 25
|Australia vs Sri Lanka
|Indore
|3:00 PM
|Sunday, October 26
|England vs New Zealand
|Guwahati
|3:00 PM
|Sunday, October 26
|India vs Bangladesh
|Bengaluru
|3:00 PM
|Wednesday, October 29
|Semifinal 1 (TBA)
|Guwahati/Colombo
|3:00 PM
|Thursday, October 30
|Semifinal 2 (TBA)
|Bengaluru
|3:00 PM
|Sunday, November 2
|Final (TBA)
|Colombo/Bengaluru
|3:00 PM
