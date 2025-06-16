Home / Cricket / News / I wanted to replicate what Sundar did for the national team: Sai Sudharsan

I wanted to replicate what Sundar did for the national team: Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan said he had played against Washington Sundar in age-group matches and admired the pace at which he moved up the ladder

Washington Sundar and Sai Sudharsan
Washington Sundar and Sai Sudharsan (PIC: X)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 2:56 PM IST
B Sai Sudharsan, the elegant left-hander from Tamil Nadu, is set to achieve a long-cherished dream when he makes his Test debut for India in the upcoming series against England at Leeds on June 20. As he prepares for this milestone moment, Sudharsan credits a large part of his motivation and ambition to fellow Chennai cricketer Washington Sundar, whose rapid rise from age-group cricket to the senior Indian team left a lasting impression on him. Watching someone from his own city succeed at the international level gave Sudharsan the belief that he, too, could follow the same path with enough dedication and hard work. 

Washington’s rise sparked belief in Chennai cricket circles

Back in 2016, Washington Sundar represented India in the U-19 World Cup primarily as a batter. Within a year and a half, he was playing international cricket as a teenager. His Test debut in 2021, during the iconic Border-Gavaskar series, and his match-winning performances at just 20 years of age served as a turning point in Sudharsan's mindset. The left-hander, who is two years younger than Sundar, recalled watching his senior’s rapid ascent and feeling deeply inspired.
 
Sudharsan said he had played against Washington in age-group matches and admired the pace at which he moved up the ladder. Seeing someone he had shared the field with wear the India jersey sparked a strong desire to walk the same road.

Motivation born from familiarity and friendship

The fact that both cricketers hail from Chennai only deepened the connection. According to Sudharsan, knowing Washington personally and observing his journey up close made the goal of representing India seem tangible. He often visualised himself replicating that journey, striving to emulate the same path to the top.

Sundar impressed by Sudharsan’s growth

Washington, now an experienced international with nine Tests, 23 ODIs and 54 T20Is under his belt, acknowledged that Sudharsan’s steady rise had become a talking point in Chennai’s cricketing circles. He revealed that coaches and peers often spoke about Sudharsan’s consistent improvement, and he himself saw plenty to admire in the youngster’s technique and work ethic.
 
Sundar noted that every time he watched Sudharsan on television, it was clear the youngster’s game had evolved. His dedication and discipline, Sundar said, served as inspiration not just for him but also for many upcoming cricketers in the region.

Chennai’s cricketing legacy finds new light

As India’s next generation takes shape, the camaraderie between Washington Sundar and B Sai Sudharsan highlights a new chapter in Tamil Nadu cricket. For Sudharsan, the journey that began with watching Sundar make it to the national team is now coming full circle—with his own debut just days away.

India cricket teamEngland cricket teamTest Cricket

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

