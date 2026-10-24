Ranji game incredibly challenging but fun: Australian umpire Treloar

Australian umpire Ben Treloar found his first Ranji Trophy assignment a test of concentration and adaptability. He stood through 318.5 overs in the drawn Delhi-Gujarat match at the Palam Air Force B Ground from October 18 to 21, encountering a surface that stayed low and slow without breaking up.

Treloar is in India under an umpire exchange programme between Cricket Australia and the Board of Control for Cricket in India. He will next officiate in Mumbai's match against Haryana from October 26 to 29. India's Parashar Joshi will travel to Australia in November for two Sheffield Shield matches and a One Day Cup fixture.

Now 45, Treloar began playing cricket at 11 and attended a Laws of Cricket course with his father at 16. He later combined playing on Saturdays with umpiring on Sundays before choosing officiating. He has been umpiring for 21 years and also works as Cricket New South Wales' umpire education officer. In an interaction with reporters, Treloar spoke about adapting to Indian pitches, facing the challenge posed by spinners and the value of officiating in unfamiliar conditions. He also discussed his own route into umpiring, conversations with players and his interest in Indian food. Edited excerpts: How would you describe your first Ranji Trophy experience?

Incredibly challenging, but a lot of fun. This is an unfamiliar environment, with a high standard of first-class cricket. The opportunity to work under pressure in different conditions helps you learn more about yourself, the game and umpiring. What were the main differences between officiating in India and Australia? In Australia, pitches at the bigger venues have recently had more moisture, grass and bounce. Here, the black-soil pitch kept a little lower and became slower as the match progressed, but did not break up. I spent most of the four days at one end, with only about four hours at the other. In Australia, we would normally change ends within the first couple of days. It was also the first time I had umpired an innings in which a team scored 650. It might be flat, but that does not mean it is easy.

The weather was comfortable: around 31-32 degrees Celsius with a light breeze. It was similar to conditions at home and a good introduction, without extreme heat and humidity. How challenging was it to officiate when spinners were bowling? The spinners here are incredibly skilled and accurate. We saw quite a lot of spin, particularly when Delhi bowled in the second innings. In Australia, conditions currently favour quicker bowlers, with more grass and bounce, so spinners tend to come into the game later. I was looking forward to being tested by Indian spinners. In Mumbai, the red soil could offer more bounce and turn, so we will probably see more spin. That is another challenge I am looking forward to.

How significant is the exchange programme for umpires? It is a massive opportunity and something our umpires strive to be involved in. I wanted to be considered for it after joining Cricket Australia's panel, so being offered the chance to come to India meant a great deal. Last year, I umpired with Abhijit Bengaonkar in Perth during his exchange visit. The pace and bounce at the WACA offered him very different conditions. He fitted in extremely well. Our umpires still talk about how well he performed, and players still mention him. These exchanges give us valuable experience of unfamiliar conditions. Did you feel nervous before your Ranji Trophy debut?

There were some nerves, but they were about anticipation and excitement. I arrived about four days early to acclimatise, adjust to the time difference and prepare. Once the first over was done, it felt like another game of cricket: give your best every ball and try to make the game fair for everyone. The match referee and umpiring team were welcoming. Their attitude and teamwork made the transition seamless. How did you take up umpiring? I started playing at about 11. At 16, I attended a Laws of Cricket course with my father and caught the bug for officiating. Around 23, after playing three consecutive summers in Australia and the UK over 18 months, I began thinking umpiring might be for me. I completed the Level 2 course run by the New South Wales Cricket Umpires and Scorers Association. For a season, I played on Saturdays and umpired on Sundays. I then stopped playing to concentrate on umpiring. It has been about 21 years, and I am still enjoying it and learning.

Are there any memorable interactions with players? I enjoy it when players ask questions about the laws: what would happen in a particular situation and which law would apply. Those conversations help them understand the game better. Sometimes I tell them they would make good umpires. I am always planting that seed because you never know who might take it up after retiring. Most say it is too hard or does not interest them, but I enjoy that educational side of the job. What have you explored off the field in India? I arrived in Delhi at about 2 am and, after a few hours' sleep, spent 10 hours touring the city with a guide. I wanted to see the sights and learn about its history before our match preparations.