Brook hits 91-ball century, 3rd-fastest by England batter vs India in Tests

Brook's 91-ball hundred is also the 3rd fastest hundred for England cricket team against India in Test cricket. He is only behind Jamie Smith (80 balls) and Ben Duckett (88 balls).

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 8:24 PM IST
Harry Brook scored his 10th Test hundred in the 5th Test between England and India as the batter helps the hosts deflate India;s momentum on Day 4 and take the side to victory on the day.  Brook's 91-ball hundred is also the 3rd fastest hundred for England cricket team against India in Test cricket. He is only behind Jamie Smith (80 balls) and Ben Duckett (88 balls).  (More to follow)
 

Topics :Test CricketIndia vs EnglandIndia cricket teamEngland cricket teamICC World Test Championship

First Published: Aug 03 2025 | 8:24 PM IST

