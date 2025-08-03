Upcoming cricket matches of India: T20Is, Tests and ODIs full schedule

India’s upcoming cricket tournaments and bilateral series
|Asia Cup 2025 India schedule
|Date and Day
|Match
|Venue
|Match time
|Sep 10, Wed
|India vs United Arab Emirates
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST)
|Sep 14, Sun
|India vs Pakistan
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST, 7 PM PKT)
|Sep 19, Fri
|India vs Oman
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST)
|India vs West Indies Test series 2025
|Date and Day
|Match
|Venue
|Match time (IST)
|Oct 02, Thu
|India vs West Indies, 1st Test
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|09:30 AM
|Oct 10, Fri
|India vs West Indies, 2nd Test
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|09:30 AM
|India vs Australia cricket schedule 2025
|Date and Day
|Match
|Venue
|Match time
|Oct 19, Sun
|Australia vs India, 1st ODI
|Perth Stadium, Perth
|2 PM local time (9 AM IST)
|Oct 23, Thu
|Australia vs India, 2nd ODI
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|2 PM local time (9 AM IST)
|Oct 25, Sat
|Australia vs India, 3rd ODI
|Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
|2 PM local time (9 AM IST)
|Oct 29, Wed
|Australia vs India, 1st T20I
|Manuka Oval, Canberra
|7:15 PM local (1:45 PM IST)
|Oct 31, Fri
|Australia vs India, 2nd T20I
|Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
|7:15 PM local (1:45 PM IST)
|Nov 02, Sun
|Australia vs India, 3rd T20I
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|7:15 PM local (1:45 PM IST)
|Nov 06, Thu
|Australia vs India, 4th T20I
|Bill Pippen Oval, Gold Coast
|7:15 PM local (1:45 PM IST)
|Nov 08, Sat
|Australia vs India, 5th T20I
|The Gabba, Brisbane
|7:15 PM local (1:45 PM IST)
|India vs South Africa full schedule 2025
|Date and Day
|Match
|Venue
|Match time (IST)
|Nov 14, Fri
|India vs South Africa, 1st Test
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|09:30 AM
|Nov 22, Sat
|India vs South Africa, 2nd Test
|Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
|09:30 AM
|Nov 30, Sun
|India vs South Africa, 1st ODI
|JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
|01:30 PM
|Dec 03, Wed
|India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI
|Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur
|01:30 PM
|Dec 06, Sat
|India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI
|Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
|01:30 PM
|Dec 09, Tue
|India vs South Africa, 1st T20I
|Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
|07:00 PM
|Dec 11, Thu
|India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I
|Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh
|07:00 PM
|Dec 14, Sun
|India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
|07:00 PM
|Dec 17, Wed
|India vs South Africa, 4th T20I
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|07:00 PM
|Dec 19, Fri
|India vs South Africa, 5th T20I
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|07:00 PM
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app