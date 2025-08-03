Home / Cricket / News / IND vs ENG 5th Test win prediction: Who will emerge victorious at Oval?

IND vs ENG 5th Test win prediction: Who will emerge victorious at Oval?

Oval's pitch greenish tinge seen earlier has faded, with a more soil-like texture now visible after application of heavy rollers. Since Day 2, the sun has been shining brightly, flattening the pitch

Anish Kumar
Aug 03 2025
England need to chase down a 374-run target set by India on Day 4 of the fifth and final Test at The Oval in London. If they succeed, it will be their second-highest successful run chase in Test cricket history, surpassing the 371 they chased in the first Test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. England will resume from 50 for 1.
 
However, that is easier said than done. The Oval pitch continues to offer some assistance to bowlers.
 
What can India expect on Day 4?
  Mohammed Siraj, leading India’s pace attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, dismissed opener Zak Crawley in the final minutes of Day 3. That crucial breakthrough has given India the edge heading into Day 4 — which could also turn out to be the final day of what has been a gruelling five-match series.
 
India will need to take at least two wickets in the first session to strengthen their position, while also aiming to contain Ben Duckett’s aggressive ‘Bazball’ approach. 
How is the Oval pitch expected to behave?
  The pitch might favour batters slightly more today, as seam and swing are likely to reduce compared to the previous three days. The greenish tinge seen earlier has faded, with a more soil-like texture now visible after the application of heavy rollers between innings. Since Day 2, the sun has been shining brightly, further flattening the surface.
 
The consistent sunshine has also dried up the outfield, making it quicker — something that could aid England’s counter-attacking approach. The use of heavy rollers by both teams has further reduced the grass cover.
 
What do England need to do today? 
England must build at least one partnership in excess of 100 runs to get close to the target. Their experience of chasing big totals in the Bazball era could come in handy.
 
However, the hosts will miss the batting depth provided by Chris Woakes, who has been ruled out of the match. That effectively means India need just eight more wickets to secure victory at the start of Day 4.
 
IND vs ENG 5th Test win prediction 
India will begin the day as favourites, but a clearer picture will emerge after the end of the first session on Day 4.  (This story will be updated as the Day 4 action at the Oval progresses)

Cricket News India vs England ICC World Test Championship India cricket team England cricket team

Aug 03 2025

