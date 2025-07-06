Shubman Gill is a carbon copy of Virat Kohli: Ex-ENG player Jonathan Trott

Former England batter Jonathan Trott feels privileged to have watched current India captain Shubman Gill's double hundred and the second innings century in the Edgbaston Test which had shades of another genius Virat Kohli.

Gill scored 269 and 161 in both Indian innings and now has the second highest individual aggregate of runs in a single Test (430) behind former England skipper Graham Gooch.

Today, he showed how complete a batter he is. It reminded me of the previous Indian number four almost a carbon copy of that genius. I don't think he could've dreamed of a better start to his first two Tests on this tour. Sure, he'd have liked to win at Headingley, but now he's hopefully set up a fantastic victory here tomorrow, Trott told JioHotstar.