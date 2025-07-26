Kapil Dev on Bumrah retirement rumours: 'He shouldn't retire at all'

While talks continue around India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah’s Test cricket future and whether or not the 31-year-old is nearing the end of his red-ball career, former India captain Kapil Dev has also weighed in on the topic.

With Bumrah missing out on a few Tests due to workload management after returning from a long injury layoff, Kapil dismissed the ongoing speculation. He encouraged Bumrah to play freely without being burdened by such thoughts, though he did acknowledge the physical strain Bumrah endures for the team.

ALSO READ: ENG vs IND: Shubman Gill and KL Rahul live to fight another day in 4th Test "The times have changed; their bodies are different, and they work differently, so it's hard to judge one person. Yes, he is one of the finest bowlers. We never thought he would play for such a long time because he puts so much stress on his body. Still, he is contributing to the team. Hats off to him. As a spectator and a lover of the game, I would say that he shouldn't retire at all, but everyone has to go one day."

Mohammad Kaif on Bumrah’s Test future Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif had earlier raised questions about Jasprit Bumrah’s Test future, hinting that the fast bowler could be the next senior player to step away from the format following Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin. In a video posted on his verified X account, Kaif pointed to Bumrah’s physical struggles, particularly after a lacklustre outing on Day 3 of the fourth Test against England, where he claimed just one wicket across 28 overs. “Given the situation, I wouldn’t be surprised if Bumrah retires from Test cricket soon. With Rohit, Virat, and Ashwin already stepping aside, Bumrah might be next,” Kaif said. “I really hope that’s not the case, but he doesn’t seem at ease. The intent is still there, but his body looks like it’s wearing down.”

Bumrah not the main guy anymore? Playing his third Test match in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Bumrah is evidently not at his best for Team India, with the pacer conceding 100 runs in a Test innings for the first time in his career when England posted 669 in Manchester. ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan on Sept 14 and likely on Sept 21 While his economy rate suffered, his speeds too weren’t at optimal levels. Taking all three Tests Bumrah has played in this series into account, the pacer couldn’t breach the 140 kph mark even once during the Old Trafford Test. In contrast, the other two Tests he featured in delivered far more promising figures.

Bumrah bowled 40% of his deliveries above the 140 kph mark at Headingley (1st Test), while the Lord's Test (3rd Test) saw him bowl 27% of his deliveries above that mark, showing a clear decline as the series progressed. Team India's Test results with and without Bumrah India's Test Results Since Jasprit Bumrah's Debut Category With Bumrah Without Bumrah Tests Played 46 27 Wins 20 19 Losses 22 5 Draws 5 3 Win Rate 43.00% 70.00% Since Jasprit Bumrah's arrival on the Test scene, he has been India's pace spearhead across formats. However, surprisingly, the team's performance in his absence presents a more successful picture, at least on paper. In the 46 Tests Bumrah has featured in, India has won 20, recording a win rate of just 43%. By contrast, in the 27 Tests he has missed, India has won 19, with a remarkable win rate of 70%, and suffered only five defeats.