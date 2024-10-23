IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Is Pant fit to keep wickets? Gambhir gives an update

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir provided a positive update about wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's availability in the second Test against New Zealand in Pune. The former Indian cricketer said that the 27-year-old will be keeping wickets in India's match against the Kiwis and that there are no fitness concerns with him now.



Is Rishabh Pant fit to keep wickets in IND vs NZ 2nd Test?

Rishabh Pant had to be ushered off the field in the first Test after receiving a blow to his knee during wicketkeeping. Pant was replaced by Dhruv Jurel, who continued to keep wickets for India the following day as well. However, Pant later came out to bat in India's innings and missed out on his hundred by just one run. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Absolutely," Gambhir said on Wednesday when asked if everything was fine with the wicketkeeper-batter.

"I think he's going to keep wickets tomorrow. (There are) no other fitness concerns," he added.



Gambhir on Bumrah's workload management

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been involved in all of India's Test matches recently and may be given a rest in order to manage his workload, with an important Test series against Australia a month later.

Speaking about the same, Gambhir said that he will be looking at the workload of all the fast bowlers and not just Bumrah in order to give the players the right amount of rest when needed.

"Once the series is over, we still have around 10 or 12 days before the (first) Test starts in Australia. That is enough break for our fast bowlers as well. But we will still monitor after this Test match where Jasprit Bumrah is," Gambhir said.

"But it's not only about Jasprit Bumrah. It's about all the fast bowlers as well. We want to keep them fresh. We know that obviously we've got a long tour and an important tour of Australia. Workload management will definitely depend on what the outcome of this Test match is and how much they have bowled in this match," he added.



Shubman Gill fit to play

Gambhir also provided the fitness update for young batter Shubman Gill, who missed the Bengaluru Test due to stiffness in his neck, and said that he will be playing the match as the No. 3 batter has attained full match fitness.

"Shubman Gill isn't coming into the side, he was already there. He was injured in the last match. It's not the case that he's new to the team. Because of the injury, he didn't play the last match. He had an issue with his neck.

"Given how he performed against Bangladesh, he will come back into the playing 11. The rest of the team will be decided tomorrow (Thursday morning before the toss)," he said.



'The game has changed'

Gautam Gambhir also voiced his opinion on the style of Test cricket being played nowadays. Gambhir believes that a draw in Tests will not be a common sight now, with the introduction of T20 cricket changing the way a player thinks.

"To a certain extent, it's good because when I batted in Napier, the T20 format was just introduced," said India's 2007 T20 World Cup winner.

"Now, with so much T20 cricket around, you expect players to be more aggressive. The game has changed, and we have to accept that as well. We will need a lot of temperament and a lot of mental toughness to bat for two or two-and-a-half days.

"But again, if the decision of the leadership group or the team management is to just go there and still try to win the game, that is very important."

"Had we decided to bat two-and-a-half days, the guys would have batted much differently. But the intention was always to make a game out of it, irrespective of where we are (and) how much behind we are in the game," he added.