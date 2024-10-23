India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Playing 11, live toss time, live streaming

India will look to level the three-match Test series when Rohit Sharma's men take on New Zealand in the second Test match, starting on October 24, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. New Zealand registered an eight-wicket win over the hosts in the first Test, taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

After the disappointment in the first Test, all eyes will be on India's playing XI for the second match. Shubman Gill, who missed the series opener, is set to return to the lineup. However, the team management faces a tough decision regarding whom Gill should replace in the XI. Sarfaraz Khan, who took Gill's place in the first Test, made a strong case to retain his spot with a crucial century under pressure. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

India’s assistant coach, Ryan ten Doeschate, said on Tuesday that there is competition between Sarfaraz and KL Rahul for a place in the playing XI.





India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Playing 11

India Playing 11 (probable): Rohit Sharma (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul/Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav/Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj/Akash Deep. "There's no point in sugarcoating it. There's a fight for a spot. Sarfaraz was obviously brilliant in the last Test. I spoke to KL [Rahul] after the game and asked, 'How many balls did you play and miss?' He didn’t miss one. That’s what happens when you're not getting runs; he got two deliveries, one caught down the leg side and one that he nicked," ten Doeschate told the media.

New Zealand Playing 11 (probable): Tom Latham (captain), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wicketkeeper), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William O'Rourke

More From This Section

Meanwhile, India’s head coach, Gautam Gambhir, expressed support for KL Rahul, saying that it is the team management’s opinion that matters, not the criticism he faces on social media.

"Social media does not matter one bit. What the team management and leadership group think is very important. He is batting really well and had a decent knock in Kanpur (against Bangladesh on a difficult wicket)," Gambhir told reporters on the eve of the second Test when asked about Rahul's place in the team.

In the bowling department, the management is considering bringing Washington Sundar into the playing XI , given India’s need for off-spinners against four left-handed Kiwi batters.

"We’ve obviously got Axar [Patel] in the squad as well. New Zealand’s XI includes four left-handers, and we want the option to turn the ball away from them. We’ve had Washi around the white-ball squad for a while, and we like how he operates. It's also nice to see guys being rewarded for their Ranji Trophy performances," said Ryan ten Doeschate ahead of the second Test in Pune.

India vs New Zealand Head-to-Head in Tests

Total Matches: 63

India Won: 22

New Zealand Won: 14

Draw: 27

India vs New Zealand Test Squads

India squad for 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Washington Sundar.

New Zealand squad for 2nd Test: Tom Latham (C), Tom Blundell (WK), Michael Bracewell (1st Test only), Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi (2nd and 3rd Test only), Tim Southee, Will Young.



ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2nd Test preview: India eye right selection calls in Pune Tom Latham (C), Tom Blundell (WK), Michael Bracewell (1st Test only), Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi (2nd and 3rd Test only), Tim Southee, Will Young.

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test live toss time, live streaming and telecast

When will the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match take place?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match will begin on Thursday, October 24.

At what time will the IND vs NZ 2nd Test live toss take place on October 24?

The live toss for the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test will take place at 9:00 AM IST.

At what time will the live match between India vs New Zealand 2nd Test start on October 24?





ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand 2nd Test pitch report, Pune stadium key stats The India vs New Zealand 2nd Test on October 24 will begin at 9:30 AM IST in Pune.

Which TV channels will live telecast the IND vs NZ 2nd Test match in India?

The live telecast of the 2nd Test match between India and New Zealand will be available on the Sports 18 network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the IND vs NZ 2nd Test match in India?

The live streaming of the 2nd Test match between India and New Zealand will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.