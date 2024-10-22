Pakistan vs England 3rd Test playing 11, live telecast and streaming





ALSO READ: PAK-ENG 2nd Test highlights: Pakistan snap 11-match losing streak at home Pakistan finally ended their 11-match and three-year winless streak in a Test at home after beating England in the second Test at Multan by 152 runs to level the series at 1-1. The two teams will now face each other in the series decider third Test starting Thursday, October 24, at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. After a spin-friendly Multan pitch for the second Test, teams will have to play on the pace-friendly pitch of Rawalpindi in the third Test.

The visitors can find some solace from the fact that the Rawalpindi pitch will be pace-friendly as they lost all 20 of their wickets in the second Test against spin. However the Three Lions have decided to play three spinners going into the Test with Rehan Ahmed included in the playing 11. Brydon Carse and Matthew Potts will be making way as Gus Atkinson also returns to the England eleven.



A pace-friendly pitch will also help them enforce their hard-hitting batting style of Bazball cricket. On the other hand, Pakistan never lacked a good pace attack, but they need to be careful about their inconsistent batting order, which might cause trouble for them if the ball starts to move a little too much for the English pacers.

Pakistan vs England playing 11 for 3rd Test



Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (w), Agha Salman, Kamran Ghulam, Aamer Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed

England playing 11: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jamies Smith, Gus Atkinson, Rehan Ahmed, Jack Leach, and Shoaib Bashir

Pakistan vs England head-to-head in Tests



In head-to-head records in Test cricket, Ben Stokes’ England leads Shan Masood’s Pakistan by a healthy margin.

Total matches: 91

91 Pakistan won: 22

22 England won: 30

30 Draw: 39

Pakistan vs England Test squads



Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Mohammad Huraira, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (w), Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Mehran Mumtaz, Sajid Khan, Mohammad Ali, Kamran Ghulam, Noman Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Haseebullah Khan, Mir Hamza

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (w), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir, Rehan Ahmed, Jordan Cox, Matthew Potts, Olly Stone

Pakistan vs England 3rd Test live telecast and streaming details

When will the Pakistan vs England 3rd Test match take place?



The Pakistan vs England 3rd Test match will start on Tuesday, October 24.

At what time will the Pakistan vs England 3rd Test live toss take place on October 24?



The live toss for the Pakistan vs England 3rd Test will take place at 10 AM IST.

At what time will the live match between Pakistan vs England 3rd Test start on October 24?



The Pakistan vs England 3rd Test will begin at 10:30 AM IST in Rawalpindi.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Pakistan vs England 3rd Test match in India?



The live telecast of the 3rd Test match between Pakistan and England will not be available in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs England 3rd Test match in India?



The live streaming of the 3rd Test match between Pakistan and England will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.