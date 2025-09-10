Chamari Athapaththu to captain Sri Lanka in Women's ODI World Cup 2025

Chamari Athapaththu will lead Sri Lanka in the Women's ODI World Cup later this month with the hope that the co-hosts would break the jinx of never having made the final of the prestigious event in the previous 12 editions.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday announced the 15-member squad for the eight-team tournament, being jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka, with the experienced trio of Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika Silva and Anushka Sanjeewani adding depth to the side.

With 336 runs at 48 in eight matches including four half-centuries, Harshitha has been Sri Lanka's best batter this year while Dewmi Vihanga has topped the charts for the island nation with 11 scalps in four matches.