Home / Cricket / News / Chamari Athapaththu to captain Sri Lanka in Women's ODI World Cup 2025

Chamari Athapaththu to captain Sri Lanka in Women's ODI World Cup 2025

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday announced the 15-member squad for the eight-team tournament

Women's T20 World Cup Chamari Athapaththu
Women's T20 World Cup Chamari Athapaththu
Press Trust of India Colombo
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 4:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Chamari Athapaththu will lead Sri Lanka in the Women's ODI World Cup later this month with the hope that the co-hosts would break the jinx of never having made the final of the prestigious event in the previous 12 editions.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday announced the 15-member squad for the eight-team tournament, being jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka, with the experienced trio of Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika Silva and Anushka Sanjeewani adding depth to the side.

With 336 runs at 48 in eight matches including four half-centuries, Harshitha has been Sri Lanka's best batter this year while Dewmi Vihanga has topped the charts for the island nation with 11 scalps in four matches. 

In eight ODIs this year, Sri Lanka have lost five, won two and one ended with no result. After losing to New Zealand 0-2 in an away series, Sri Lanka lost to India in the final of the ODI tri-series also involving South Africa, which they hosted earlier in May this year.

Sri Lanka will open their account against the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India in Guwahati on September 30, following which they will head back to Colombo to play against defending champions Australia on October 4.

Sri Lanka squad: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunarathne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi De Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (vc&wk), Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga, Piumi Wathsala, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodani, Malki Madara, Achini Kulasooriya.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Md Nawaz becomes third Pakistani player to take T20I hat-trick; full list

PAK v AFG HIGHLIGHTS T20 Tri-Series Final: All-round Nawaz helps PAK beat AFG by 75 runs

T20 Tri-series final: Pakistan vs Afghanistan live match time and streaming

South Africa meet Pakistan in Lahore's first cricket Test since 2022

Central Zone advance to Duleep Trophy final despite Jaiswal's valiant 50

Topics :cricket world cupIndia cricket team

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story