South Africa meet Pakistan in Lahore's first cricket Test since 2022

Defending champion South Africa and Pakistan start their new World Test Championship cycle next month, with Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore set to host its first test in over three years.

South Africa ended its ICC title drought in June when it defeated Australia in the final at Lord's. Pakistan finished at the bottom of the WTC table after losing nine of its 14 test matches, including a 2-0 home loss against Bangladesh.

We are looking forward to welcome South Africa for the opening series of our ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 campaign, Sumair Ahmed, the Pakistan Cricket Board's chief operating officer, said in a statement on Saturday.