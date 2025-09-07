Home / Cricket / News / South Africa meet Pakistan in Lahore's first cricket Test since 2022

South Africa meet Pakistan in Lahore's first cricket Test since 2022

Defending champion South Africa and Pakistan start their new World Test Championship cycle next month, with Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore set to host its first test in over three years.

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB
Defending champion South Africa and Pakistan start their new World Test Championship cycle next month
AP Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2025 | 4:57 PM IST
Defending champion South Africa and Pakistan start their new World Test Championship cycle next month, with Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore set to host its first test in over three years.

South Africa ended its ICC title drought in June when it defeated Australia in the final at Lord's. Pakistan finished at the bottom of the WTC table after losing nine of its 14 test matches, including a 2-0 home loss against Bangladesh.

We are looking forward to welcome South Africa for the opening series of our ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 campaign, Sumair Ahmed, the Pakistan Cricket Board's chief operating officer, said in a statement on Saturday.

Starting the new cycle against the current test champions will provide quality cricket for our players and fans.

Pakistan's all-format series against South Africa begins with the first test at Gaddafi Stadium on Oct. 12. It will be first test in Lahore since Australia played a test match in March 2022.

Rawalpindi will not only host the second test from Oct. 20 but also the first of the three T20s on Oct. 28. The remaining two T20s will be played at Lahore on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.

The three ODIs will be played at Faisalabad Nov. 4-8 as Iqbal Stadium will be organizing international games for the first time in 17 years. Faisalabad was due to host Pakistan's two T20s against Bangladesh in May, but the games were scrapped due to the tensions between India and Pakistan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :South Africa cricket teamPakistan cricket teamICC World Test Championship

First Published: Sep 07 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

