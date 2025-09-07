T20 Tri-series final: Pakistan vs Afghanistan live match time and streaming

Pakistan and Afghanistan are set to clash in the final of the UAE T20 Tri-Series 2025 on Sunday, September 7, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Both teams delivered strong performances throughout the tournament, each winning three of their four league matches. Pakistan topped the table based on net run rate, while Afghanistan secured second place to book their spot in the title clash. Afghanistan heads into the final on the back of a close-fought win against hosts United Arab Emirates. Batting first, Afghanistan posted a competitive total of 170/4, with Ibrahim Zadran leading the way with a crucial 48 off 35 balls, earning him the Player of the Match award. Despite a spirited chase, UAE fell just short, ending at 166/5, handing Afghanistan a narrow four-run victory.

Pakistan, meanwhile, had a dominant outing in their last group fixture. Batting first, they put up 171/5 against UAE, thanks to a blistering unbeaten 77 off 44 balls by Fakhar Zaman. Their bowlers backed up the batting performance effectively, restricting UAE to 140/7 to secure a 31-run win. ALSO READ: BCCI adds ₹14K crore in five years, reserves touch ₹20K crore: Report With both teams in top form, the final promises to be a high-octane battle between two evenly matched sides eyeing the T20 silverware. T20 tri-series final: Pakistan vs Afghanistan Playing 11 Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed

Afghanistan playing 11 (probable): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Head-to-head in T20Is Total matches: 9 Pakistan won: 5 Afghanistan won: 4 No result: 0 T20 tri-series final: Pakistan vs Afghanistan full squad Pakistan squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris(w), Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem, Hussain Talat, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza Afghanistan squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Gulbadin Naib, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Mohammad Ishaq, Abdullah Ahmadzai

T20 tri-series final: Pakistan vs Afghanistan live streaming and telecast details When will Pakistan vs Afghanistan match take place in the T20 tri-series final? Pakistan will go toe-to-toe with Afghanistan in the final of the T20 tri-series on Sunday, September 7. What will be the venue for Pakistan vs Afghanistan match in the T20 tri-series final on September 7? The match between Pakistan and Afghanistan will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. What time will the toss take place for Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20 tri-series final match? The toss for the Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20 tri-series final match will take place at 8 PM IST.