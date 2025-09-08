Md Nawaz becomes third Pakistani player to take T20I hat-trick; full list

Pakistani spin all-rounder Md Nawaz had an outing of his life against Afghanistan in the final match of the UAE T20 tri-series in Sharjah as, after scoring a brilliant 25 runs with the bat to help Pakistan put up a fighting total of 141 on the board, he went on to create history by becoming only the third Pakistani player to claim a T20I hat-trick. He removed Darwish Rasooli and Azmatullah Omarzai on the final two balls of the sixth over before getting the wicket of Ibrahim Zadran on the first ball of the seventh over to complete his hat-trick. He went on to take the wickets of Karim Jannat and Rashid Khan to finally finish his spell on the night with figures of 5 for 19 in 4 overs, helping Pakistan beat Afghanistan by 75 runs.

Before Nawaz, only Faheem Ashraf (2018) and Md Hasnain (2020) had achieved this milestone for Pakistan.

Full list of Pakistani players with T20I hat-trick

Player Match Venue Season Faheem Ashraf Pakistan v Sri Lanka Abu Dhabi 2017/18 Md Hasnain Pakistan v Sri Lanka Lahore 2019/20 Md Nawaz Pakistan vs Afghanistan Sharjah 2025

Full list of players with T20I hat-tricks

While Nawaz is the third player to take a T20I hat-trick for Pakistan, he is the 22nd overall in the list of players with T20I hat-tricks among ICC full member nations.

List of players with T20I hat-tricks (ICC full member nations)