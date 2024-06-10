Champions Trophy 2025: This iconic venue to host India vs Pakistan clash

After yet another India vs Pakistan clash resulting in a low-scoring thriller, audiences want more of it and they can have more of it, even if Pakistan fails to get into the Super 8 of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Starting in late February or early March of 2025, the Champions Trophy will be the major tournament being hosted by Pakistan, which is seeing the gradual return of international cricket to the country. However, India has not toured the country since 2004-05.



What is the schedule of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

Cribuzz reported that the draft schedule of the 2025 Champions Trophy has been submitted to the International Cricket Council (ICC). The India-Pakistan game will be the last of the league matches in the eight-team, 15-match competition.

Hybrid model on the cards?

There is also a possibility of the hybrid model where Pakistan could jointly host the tournament with the United Arab Emirates or any other country where India is willing to play. It was a model worked out during the 2023 Asia Cup and was successfully carried out as well.

Venues for the Champions Trophy 2025

Three venues in Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi have been identified to host the 15-match tournament, which could last up to 20 days. Seven matches in Lahore, including the mega-final, five in Rawalpindi, including one of the semi-finals, and three in Karachi, including the opener, are proposed to the ICC by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), as per media reports.