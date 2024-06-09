T20 World Cup 2024 points table Group A, B, C, D; top batters and bowlers

The T20 World Cup 2024 is getting interesting with each passing day and the leaders in the points table are getting changed. The USA is at the top of the points table in Group A which has India, Pakistan and Ireland as three Test-playing nations in it.
CHECK INDIA VS PAKISTAN LIVE CRICKET SCORE, FULL SCORECARD AND MATCH UPDATES | ICC T20 World Cup 2024
If India manages to beat Pakistan in the match between the arch-rivals on Sunday, June 9 at the Nassau County Stadium in New York, they will most likely replace the USA at the top dye to their superior net run rate. However, a Pakistan victory will keep the co-hosts at the top of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 points table of Group A.
T20 World Cup 2024 Group A points table
|Group A
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|United States
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.626
|India
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.065
|Canada
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|-0.274
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ireland
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1.712
In group B, it is the Aussies who have managed to hold on to the top position as they beat the defending champions England in their last meeting. Scotland is in the second spot. England with no wins is struggling big time.
Check ICC T20 World Cup latest news updates here
T20 World Cup 2024 Group B points table
|Group B
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Australia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1.875
|Scotland
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0.736
|Namibia
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|-0.309
|England
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|-1.8
|Oman
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-0.975
The biggest shocker though has come from Group C where Afghanistan thrashed New Zealand and with two wins in two games, they are at the top. Co-hosts West Indies are in the second spot with two big wins against minnows Uganda and Papua New Guinea. They have big games coming up against Afghanistan and New Zealand.
Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 points table here
T20 World Cup 2024 Group C points table
|Group C
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Afghanistan
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5.225
|West Indies
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.574
|Uganda
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-4.217
|Papua New Guinea
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-0.434
|New Zealand
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-4.2
In Group D, known as the group of death, South Africa is at the top with two wins from two games. Sri Lanka has had a horrid showing, going down against the Proteas and Bangladesh. The Netherlands beat Nepal and therefore have a win and a loss to their name. It would now come down to Bangladesh holding their nerves against the Netherlands and Nepal to go through to Super 8.
T20 World Cup 2024 Group D points table
|Group D
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|South Africa
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.789
|Bangladesh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.379
|Netherlands
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.024
|Nepal
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-0.539
|Sri Lanka
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-0.777
The run-scoring chart is being led by Afghan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz who has scored 156 runs in two innings. He is followed by Aaron Jones of USA who has scored 130 runs in two innings. There is no Indian on the list so far.
Top five leading run-scorers in T20 World Cup 2024
|Rank
|Player
|Country
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Fours
|Sixes
|1
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|Afghanistan
|2
|2
|156
|78
|154.46
|9
|9
|2
|Aaron Jones
|USA
|2
|2
|130
|-
|196.97
|6
|12
|3
|Ibrahim Zadran
|Afghanistan
|2
|2
|114
|57
|131.03
|12
|3
|4
|Andries Gous
|USA
|2
|2
|100
|50
|138.89
|12
|4
|5
|Nicholas Kirton
|Canada
|2
|2
|100
|50
|151.52
|6
|4
The wicket-taking chart at the T20 World Cup 2024 is being led by another Afghan, Fazalhaq Farooqi who has claimed nine wickets in two games including a five-wicket haul against Uganda. He is followed by Akeal Hosein of the West Indies.
Top five leading wicket-takers in T20 World Cup 2024
|Rank
|Player
|Country
|Matches
|Overs
|Balls
|Wkts
|Avg
|Runs
|4-fers
|5-fers
|1
|Fazalhaq Farooqi
|Afghanistan
|2
|7.2
|44
|9
|2.89
|26
|1
|1
|2
|Akeal Hosein
|West Indies
|2
|7
|42
|6
|3.33
|20
|-
|1
|3
|Anrich Nortje
|South Africa
|2
|8
|48
|6
|4.33
|26
|1
|-
|4
|Rashid Khan
|Afghanistan
|2
|8
|48
|6
|4.83
|29
|1
|-
|5
|Ottneil Baartman
|South Africa
|2
|8
|48
|5
|4
|20
|1
|-