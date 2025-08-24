Cheteshwar Pujara retires from all forms of Indian cricket

India’s dependable No. 3 batter Cheteshwar Pujara announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket on Sunday, drawing the curtains on a career that spanned more than a decade. A Test stalwart’s record In a heartfelt social media post, the 37-year-old wrote: “Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field – it’s impossible to put into words what it truly meant. But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket.”

Pujara made his international debut in 2010 and went on to represent India in 103 Tests and 5 ODIs. He scored 7,195 runs in Tests at an average of 43.60, with 19 centuries and 35 fifties. Pujara's international batting career Format Matches Innings Runs Balls faced Highest score Average Strike Rate Not out Fours Sixes Fifties Hundreds Double hundreds Test 103 176 7195 16217 206 43.61 44.37 11 863 16 35 19 3 ODI 5 5 51 130 27 10.2 39.24 0 4 0 0 0 0 T20 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 IPL 30 22 390 391 51 20.53 99.75 3 50 4 1 0 0 Pujara Test records Pujara Test runs against Test Playing countries Dominance against Australia For years, Pujara was the backbone of India’s batting line-up, particularly in Test cricket, where his resilience, patience, and ability to grind down bowlers made him indispensable. His final appearance came in the World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval in June 2023.

Pujara has been India’s mainstay against Australia, amassing 2074 runs in 25 matches at an average of 49.38. With five centuries and 11 fifties, including a highest score of 204, he has been the bedrock of India’s famous overseas successes, particularly the 2018–19 series. His strike rate of 42.3 reflects his patient approach, soaking up deliveries (4903 balls faced) to blunt hostile attacks. Solid contributions against England In 27 Tests versus England, Pujara scored 1778 runs with five hundreds. His average of 39.51 is slightly below his career mean, reflecting struggles with seaming conditions. Yet, his 206 at Ahmedabad in 2012* remains one of his finest knocks.

Proficiency in subcontinental conditions Pujara has flourished against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. In just five Tests against Bangladesh, he averages 78, including a highest of 102 and five half-centuries*, showing his dominance on turning tracks. Against Sri Lanka, his record is outstanding: 743 runs in seven matches at a staggering 74.3 average with four centuries, proving his ability to convert starts into big scores. Mixed returns against South Africa and New Zealand South Africa’s pace-heavy conditions have tested Pujara, where he averages 30.41 across 17 matches. Similarly, against New Zealand, he averages 39.4 from 12 Tests, with two centuries. These figures underline his vulnerability in conditions with pronounced seam and bounce.