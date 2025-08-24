Cheteshwar Pujara retires from all forms of Indian cricket

|Pujara's international batting career
|Format
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|Balls faced
|Highest score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Not out
|Fours
|Sixes
|Fifties
|Hundreds
|Double hundreds
|Test
|103
|176
|7195
|16217
|206
|43.61
|44.37
|11
|863
|16
|35
|19
|3
|ODI
|5
|5
|51
|130
|27
|10.2
|39.24
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|IPL
|30
|22
|390
|391
|51
|20.53
|99.75
|3
|50
|4
|1
|0
|0
Pujara Test recordsPujara Test runs against Test Playing countries
|Cheteshwar Pujara’s runs against each Test playing nation
|Country
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100s
|50s
|0s
|4s
|6s
|vs Afghanistan
|2018-2018
|1
|1
|0
|35
|35
|35
|52
|67.3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|vs Australia
|2010-2023
|25
|45
|3
|2074
|204
|49.38
|4903
|42.3
|5
|11
|4
|228
|4
|vs Bangladesh
|2017-2022
|5
|8
|2
|468
|102*
|78
|812
|57.63
|1
|5
|0
|59
|1
|vs England
|2012-2022
|27
|49
|4
|1778
|206*
|39.51
|4090
|43.47
|5
|7
|3
|225
|2
|vs New Zealand
|2012-2021
|12
|23
|1
|867
|159
|39.4
|2061
|42.06
|2
|4
|1
|108
|3
|vs South Africa
|2010-2022
|17
|29
|0
|882
|153
|30.41
|2060
|42.81
|1
|6
|3
|123
|5
|vs Sri Lanka
|2015-2017
|7
|11
|1
|743
|153
|74.3
|1491
|49.83
|4
|1
|1
|76
|1
|vs West Indies
|2013-2019
|9
|10
|0
|348
|113
|34.8
|748
|46.52
|1
|1
|0
|38
|0
|Pujara’s record outside India
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100s
|50s
|0s
|4s
|6s
|in Australia 2014-2021
|11
|21
|0
|993
|193
|47.28
|2657
|37.37
|3
|5
|2
|105
|2
|in Bangladesh 2022-2022
|2
|4
|1
|222
|102*
|74
|400
|55.5
|1
|1
|0
|27
|0
|in England 2014-2023
|16
|32
|2
|870
|132*
|29
|2270
|38.32
|1
|5
|2
|119
|0
|in India 2010-2023
|51
|80
|7
|3839
|206*
|52.58
|7775
|49.37
|10
|20
|5
|472
|12
|in New Zealand 2014-2020
|4
|8
|0
|160
|54
|20
|534
|29.96
|0
|1
|0
|15
|1
|in South Africa 2010-2022
|10
|19
|0
|535
|153
|28.15
|1351
|39.6
|1
|3
|2
|77
|0
|in Sri Lanka 2015-2017
|4
|6
|1
|454
|153
|90.8
|856
|53.03
|3
|0
|1
|40
|1
|in West Indies 2016-2019
|5
|6
|0
|122
|46
|20.33
|374
|32.62
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app