Home / Cricket / News / Cheteshwar Pujara retires from all forms of Indian cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara retires from all forms of Indian cricket

Pujara made his international debut in 2010 and went on to represent India in 103 Tests and 5 ODIs. He scored 7,195 runs in Tests at an average of 43.60, with 19 centuries and 35 fifties.

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara of India reacts during day two of the 2nd test match between India and Sri Lanka held at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur on the 25th November 2017. File Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Anish Kumar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 12:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s dependable No. 3 batter Cheteshwar Pujara announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket on Sunday, drawing the curtains on a career that spanned more than a decade.
 
In a heartfelt social media post, the 37-year-old wrote: “Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field – it’s impossible to put into words what it truly meant. But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket.” 
A Test stalwart’s record
 
Pujara made his international debut in 2010 and went on to represent India in 103 Tests and 5 ODIs. He scored 7,195 runs in Tests at an average of 43.60, with 19 centuries and 35 fifties.
 
For years, Pujara was the backbone of India’s batting line-up, particularly in Test cricket, where his resilience, patience, and ability to grind down bowlers made him indispensable. His final appearance came in the World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval in June 2023. 
Pujara's international batting career
Format Matches Innings Runs Balls faced Highest score Average Strike Rate Not out Fours Sixes Fifties Hundreds Double hundreds
Test 103 176 7195 16217 206 43.61 44.37 11 863 16 35 19 3
ODI 5 5 51 130 27 10.2 39.24 0 4 0 0 0 0
T20 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
IPL 30 22 390 391 51 20.53 99.75 3 50 4 1 0 0
   

Pujara Test records

  Pujara Test runs against Test Playing countries 
  Dominance against Australia
 
Pujara has been India’s mainstay against Australia, amassing 2074 runs in 25 matches at an average of 49.38. With five centuries and 11 fifties, including a highest score of 204, he has been the bedrock of India’s famous overseas successes, particularly the 2018–19 series. His strike rate of 42.3 reflects his patient approach, soaking up deliveries (4903 balls faced) to blunt hostile attacks.
 
Solid contributions against England
 
In 27 Tests versus England, Pujara scored 1778 runs with five hundreds. His average of 39.51 is slightly below his career mean, reflecting struggles with seaming conditions. Yet, his 206 at Ahmedabad in 2012* remains one of his finest knocks.
 
Proficiency in subcontinental conditions
 
Pujara has flourished against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. In just five Tests against Bangladesh, he averages 78, including a highest of 102 and five half-centuries*, showing his dominance on turning tracks. Against Sri Lanka, his record is outstanding: 743 runs in seven matches at a staggering 74.3 average with four centuries, proving his ability to convert starts into big scores.
 
Mixed returns against South Africa and New Zealand
 
South Africa’s pace-heavy conditions have tested Pujara, where he averages 30.41 across 17 matches. Similarly, against New Zealand, he averages 39.4 from 12 Tests, with two centuries. These figures underline his vulnerability in conditions with pronounced seam and bounce.
       
Cheteshwar Pujara’s runs against each Test playing nation
Country Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100s 50s 0s 4s 6s
vs Afghanistan 2018-2018 1 1 0 35 35 35 52 67.3 0 0 0 6 0
vs Australia 2010-2023 25 45 3 2074 204 49.38 4903 42.3 5 11 4 228 4
vs Bangladesh 2017-2022 5 8 2 468 102* 78 812 57.63 1 5 0 59 1
vs England 2012-2022 27 49 4 1778 206* 39.51 4090 43.47 5 7 3 225 2
vs New Zealand 2012-2021 12 23 1 867 159 39.4 2061 42.06 2 4 1 108 3
vs South Africa 2010-2022 17 29 0 882 153 30.41 2060 42.81 1 6 3 123 5
vs Sri Lanka 2015-2017 7 11 1 743 153 74.3 1491 49.83 4 1 1 76 1
vs West Indies 2013-2019 9 10 0 348 113 34.8 748 46.52 1 1 0 38 0
  Pujara's record outside India 
Pujara’s record outside India
Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100s 50s 0s 4s 6s
in Australia 2014-2021 11 21 0 993 193 47.28 2657 37.37 3 5 2 105 2
in Bangladesh 2022-2022 2 4 1 222 102* 74 400 55.5 1 1 0 27 0
in England 2014-2023 16 32 2 870 132* 29 2270 38.32 1 5 2 119 0
in India 2010-2023 51 80 7 3839 206* 52.58 7775 49.37 10 20 5 472 12
in New Zealand 2014-2020 4 8 0 160 54 20 534 29.96 0 1 0 15 1
in South Africa 2010-2022 10 19 0 535 153 28.15 1351 39.6 1 3 2 77 0
in Sri Lanka 2015-2017 4 6 1 454 153 90.8 856 53.03 3 0 1 40 1
in West Indies 2016-2019 5 6 0 122 46 20.33 374 32.62 0 0 0 8 0
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AUS vs SA 3rd ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Head hits century as Australia cross 200 runs mark

MCA museum honours Gavaskar with statue, legend left 'at a loss for words'

Australia vs South Africa 3rd ODI playing 11, live toss time and streaming

Ex-skipper Mithali Raj backs India's big chance at Women's World Cup 2025

Priyansh Arya credits Ricky Ponting for his IPL 2025 breakout season

Topics :Cricket NewsIndia cricket teamCheteshwar Pujara

First Published: Aug 24 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story