Australia vs South Africa 3rd ODI playing 11, live toss time and streaming

ALSO READ: Real Money Game ban: Will India play Asia Cup 2025 without jersey sponsor? The cricket action continues at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay on Sunday, August 24, where Australia and South Africa clash in the third and final ODI of the series. With the visitors having already wrapped up the contest by winning the opening two games comprehensively, the finale is no longer about the series result but about intent and statement. For the Proteas, a clean sweep on Australian soil would be a significant achievement and a testament to their growing dominance in white-ball cricket. For Mitchell Marsh’s men, it is one last chance to restore some pride, fix glaring issues, and avoid the unwanted tag of a home whitewash.

Australia searching for answers Australia has struggled thoroughly across the first two ODIs, failing to match South Africa’s intensity with either bat or ball. In the series opener, they crumbled chasing and folded poorly against spin, while in the second clash, lapses in both application and consistency saw them lose by a hefty margin of 84 runs. There have been isolated positives, including Travis Head’s aggressive starts and Marnus Labuschagne’s ability to build an innings, but the lack of collective contribution has haunted them. The hosts need their senior players to step up in this final game, and for their younger members to shoulder responsibility, if they want to salvage any positives from an otherwise difficult series.

South Africa’s dominance and Bavuma’s return South Africa, on the other hand, enters the Mackay finale brimming with confidence, having clinically outperformed Australia in every department so far. Their batting has been steady, with Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke, and Quinton de Kock all making important contributions, while the bowlers, especially Keshav Maharaj, have consistently dismantled Australia’s batting order. Maharaj’s ability to control the middle overs and strike key blows has made him the standout performer of the series. Adding to the visitors’ strength is the expected return of Temba Bavuma, who missed the second ODI due to workload management. His leadership presence and solidity at the top of the order could inspire the Proteas to press for a historic 3-0 scoreline.

Australia vs South Africa 3rd ODI playing 11: Australia playing 11 (probable): Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood South Africa playing 11 (probable): Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi Australia vs South Africa Head-to-Head in ODIs Total matches played: 112

Australia won: 51

South Africa won: 57

No result: 1 Australia vs South Africa 3rd ODI full squad Australia Squad: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (w), Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Cooper Connolly

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Senuran Muthusamy, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius Australia vs South Africa 3rd ODI live telecast and streaming details When does the AUS vs SA 3rd ODI match take place? The 3rd ODI between Australia and South Africa will be played on Sunday, August 24, 2025. What is the venue of the AUS vs SA 3rd ODI match? The match will be held at the Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay.

At what time will the live toss for the AUS vs SA 3rd ODI take place? The toss for the AUS vs SA 3rd ODI match will take place at 9:30 AM IST. At what time will the AUS vs SA 3rd ODI match begin? The first ball of the AUS vs SA 3rd ODI match is scheduled for 10 AM IST. Which TV channel will live telecast the AUS vs SA 3rd ODI match in India? The live telecast for the AUS vs SA 3rd ODI match will be available on Star Sports Network in India.