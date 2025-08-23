Priyansh Arya credits Ricky Ponting for his IPL 2025 breakout season

Priyansh Arya’s rapid rise in Indian cricket has been nothing short of remarkable. After emerging as IPL 2025’s biggest breakout star with Punjab Kings, the young batter hasn't taken a moment to rest. Just a day after falling short in the IPL final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Arya was back on the field, this time in a local tournament in Delhi.

Within weeks, he led his side to victory at the DDCA Hot Weather Tournament with a match-winning century. Now back in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025, Arya has already tallied 267 runs in seven innings at a blistering strike rate of 171, including another century.

DPL: The Turning Point It was at last year's DPL where Arya first grabbed headlines, famously smashing six sixes in an over. His exploits caught the eye of multiple IPL scouts, leading to a ₹3.8 crore deal with Punjab Kings, a life-changing moment for the son of two government school teachers. ALSO READ: KL Rahul, Sundar left out as South Zone defy BCCI selection order Arya made the most of his debut season, amassing 475 runs at a strike rate of 179.24—the highest tally by an uncapped Indian in their first IPL season. His 43-ball century against Chennai Super Kings was the third-fastest by an Indian in IPL history.

Staying Grounded Amid the Hype Despite the limelight, Arya remains modest. “Yes, people recognise me now and ask for pictures. It feels good, but I prefer keeping to myself,” he says. His performances haven’t met his own expectations this DPL season, but he remains focused: “I know I need to spend more time at the crease.” Lessons from the IPL Arya credits much of his growth to learning under PBKS coach Ricky Ponting. Though his place in the playing XI wasn’t guaranteed at first, consistent runs in practice games secured his spot. Facing top international bowlers didn’t faze him. “Even in domestic cricket, we face top-quality bowlers. I never felt out of place in the IPL,” Arya says, recalling his six over fine leg off Jasprit Bumrah as a standout memory.