Chinnaswamy set to host matches again after government issues clearance

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium is set to make its return to competitive cricket after the Karnataka government granted formal clearance for matches to be hosted at the venue, bringing an end to months of uncertainty. The approval comes shortly after former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad took over as president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), with the new administration moving quickly to address safety, security and crowd-management concerns.

The approval comes shortly after former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad took over as president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), with the new administration moving quickly to address safety, security and crowd-management concerns. With the state government signalling its confidence in revised operational plans, the development places the Bengaluru venue firmly back on the BCCI's radar. The clearance also carries major sporting significance, as it is likely to see Virat Kohli return to action at his home ground and strengthen the prospects of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) playing IPL matches at Chinnaswamy again.

Government nod follows meetings with KSCA leadership Prasad, along with KSCA vice-president Sujith Somasunder, recently held detailed discussions with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and senior officials in Belagavi during the state assembly session. Those conversations focused on safety protocols, policing requirements and the implementation of recommendations made by the Justice Michael D’Cunha Committee. Following the meetings, the government conveyed that permission had been granted with specific precautionary measures in place, while further coordination between the KSCA, police and the Home Department will continue. Kohli to play Vijay Hazare at Chinnaswamy The immediate impact of the clearance is expected to be seen in domestic cricket. The KSCA is planning to shift Vijay Hazare Trophy matches involving Delhi from Alur to the Chinnaswamy Stadium due to logistical and security challenges at the alternate venue. This move is significant as Virat Kohli is set to play for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, meaning the former India captain is likely to feature at the Chinnaswamy in competitive action. Rishabh Pant has also been named in the Delhi squad, and both players could be available for the opening fixtures, adding to the high-profile nature of the matches.

Limited fan entry under consideration Given the stature of the players involved, the KSCA is making arrangements to allow a controlled number of spectators. Plans are being worked out to open select stands, potentially accommodating around 2,000 to 3,000 fans, while ensuring strict adherence to crowd-management protocols. Phased implementation of safety reforms The Prasad-led KSCA has reiterated its commitment to implementing the Justice D’Cunha Committee recommendations in a phased manner. State government representatives have indicated that cricket will not be halted, but stressed that safety frameworks must be strengthened to avoid any future incidents. Senior officials have also noted that discussions will continue to refine operational measures ahead of larger events.