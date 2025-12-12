India vs UAE live streaming: Where to watch U19 Asia Cup match today?

The Under-19s Asia Cup 2025 begins today, with India U19 taking on UAE U19 in the opening Group A clash at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.

But how can fans across the globe watch this match without going to the stadium? Take a look.

India vs UAE U19 Asia Cup 2025: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the India vs UAE match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 take place?

The India vs UAE match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 will take place on Friday, December 12.

What will be the venue for the India vs UAE match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025?

The India vs UAE match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 will be played at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.

What time will the toss for the India vs UAE match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 take place?