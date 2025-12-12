Home / Cricket / News / India vs UAE live streaming: Where to watch U19 Asia Cup match today?

Sony LIV app and website will live-stream the India vs UAE match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 in India

Aditya Kaushik
Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 11:51 AM IST
The Under-19s Asia Cup 2025 begins today, with India U19 taking on UAE U19 in the opening Group A clash at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. 
The toss for the match went in UAE's way and they opted to bowl first. 

India vs UAE U19 Asia Cup 2025: Playing 11

India U19 playing 11: Ayush Mhatre (c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (†), Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Singh, Henil Patel, Kanishk Chouhan 

UAE U19 playing 11: Yayin Kiran Rai (c), Ayaan Misbah, Ahmed Khudadad, Shalom D’Souza, Prithvi Madhu, Noorullah Ayobi, Saleh Amin (†), Uddish Suri, Ali Asgar, Yug Sharma, Muhammad Rayan

   
  ALSO READ: Check India vs UAE U19 Asia Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES
 
But how can fans across the globe watch this match without going to the stadium? Take a look.
 
Country/Region TV Broadcast Channel Live Streaming Platform
India Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports 1, 3, 4, 5) Sony LIV
Pakistan PTV Sports HD Tapmad, Myco
Bangladesh Gazi TV (GTV), T-Sports, Nagorik TV Toffee, Tapmad, Rabbithole
Sri Lanka Sirasa TV, TV-1, SLRC (Channel Eye) Dialog ViU
Afghanistan Moby (Lemar TV) Sony LIV
Nepal Sony Sports Network Sony LIV
UAE CricLife CricLife Max, eLife TV, Switch TV, StarzPlay
United Kingdom TNT Sport 1 Discovery+, TNT Sports App
United States Willow TV Willow TV, Willow Xtra, Willow Sports
Australia Yupp TV Yupp TV, Fox
New Zealand Yupp TV Yupp TV
South Africa SuperSport SuperSport DSTV
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport DSTV
Caribbean & Sub-Saharan Africa N/A Sony LIV
Continental Europe N/A Yupp TV
MENA Region CricLife StarzPlay, CricLife Max

India vs UAE U19 Asia Cup 2025: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the India vs UAE match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 take place?
 
The India vs UAE match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 will take place on Friday, December 12.
 
What will be the venue for the India vs UAE match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025?
 
The India vs UAE match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 will be played at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.
 
What time will the toss for the India vs UAE match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 take place?
 
The toss for the India vs UAE match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 will take place at 10 am IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the India vs UAE match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 be bowled?
 
The first ball of the India vs UAE match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 will be bowled at 10:30 am IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs UAE match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 in India?
 
Sony Sports Network will telecast the India vs UAE match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs UAE match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 in India?
 
The Sony LIV app and website will live-stream the India vs UAE match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 in India.

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

