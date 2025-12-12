Home / Cricket / News / India slip to sixth in WTC after NZ outclass West Indies in key Test

Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja
Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja during India vs South Africa 2nd Test. Photo: Creimas for BCCI
Press Trust of India Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 4:38 PM IST
India on Friday slipped a rung to sixth position on the World Test Championship standings after New Zealand's comprehensive nine-wicket victory against the West Indies in Wellington propelled them to the third place.

Runners-up in the first two WTC cycles, India were placed fifth after they were blanked 2-0 by South Africa at home last month with New Zealand occupying the sixth position. However, the table saw a major turnaround after the Kiwis' big win in the second Test at Basin Reverse on Friday.

Former champions Australia continue to hold the top position with 100 percentage points (win-loss percentage) with South Africa in second place with 75 percentage points.

Sri Lanka (66.67) and Pakistan (50) occupy the fourth and fifth position respectively.

New Zealand have so far accumulated 66.67 percentage points, while India have a win-loss percentage of 48.15.

India can drop further down to seventh if England stage a comeback against Australia in the Ashes. The Aussies lead the series 2-0 with three more matches to play.

India's next assignment is against Sri Lanka in August next year.

With the latest result, New Zealand have also boosted their prospects of a second appearance in the World Test Championship Final.

The Black Caps' bowlers did the damage on the third day at Basin Reserve, with Jacob Duffy's five-wicket haul helping the hosts dismiss the West Indies for just 128 in their second innings.

That left New Zealand requiring 56 for victory and a 1-0 series lead and Devon Conway (28 not out) and Kane Williamson (16 not out) guided them home after the early loss of skipper Tom Latham for nine.

The victory saw New Zealand earn 12 valuable WTC points and allowed the 2021 winners to jump in front of Pakistan and India and join Sri Lanka in third place on the standings.

The third Test between New Zealand and West Indies will commence in Mount Maunganui on December 18.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Cricket NewsIndia cricket teamSouth Africa cricket teamNew Zealand cricket teamAustralia cricket teamWest Indies cricket teamICC World Test ChampionshipTest Cricket

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

