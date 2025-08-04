Chris Woakes to bat in Oval Test despite shoulder injury, confirms Joe Root

ALSO READ: Joe Root hits 39th Test ton, sets record for most 500+ scores vs India England and India face a tense final morning at The Oval, with the hosts needing just 35 more runs to win the match while India need four wickets to level the series. While it was expected that India needed just nine wickets to bowl out England due to Chris Woakes’ injury, despite sustaining a shoulder dislocation, Woakes has made himself available to bat on the final day of the fifth Test if necessary. The decision was confirmed on Sunday evening by English batter Joe Root in the post-day press conference. Root indicated that Woakes has shown a strong desire to contribute even in pain. According to Root, Woakes has been willing to take risks for the team and has gone beyond expectations in his commitment.

Woakes prepares for final task in series Woakes, whose injury left him with his left arm in a sling after fielding on Day One, was initially not expected to take further part in the match. However, he signalled his readiness late on Sunday by changing into his whites and practising batting one-handed in the nets. Root explained that Woakes was determined to be prepared for any scenario and had spent time working on his batting despite the injury. The captain noted that Woakes’ attitude reflected the resolve shown throughout a hard-fought series, referencing examples of other players playing through pain.

Root heaps praise on Woakes Root did not confirm whether Woakes would bat right- or left-handed, acknowledging uncertainty about how he would approach the situation but making it clear that Woakes was prepared for either option depending on how his body felt in the morning. Speaking about the team’s mentality, Root mentioned Woakes’ willingness to help England in any way possible and highlighted that the priority would be getting the team over the line. Uncertain future after further scans Although Woakes is set to answer England’s call if required on the final morning, Root pointed out that the all-rounder remains in considerable pain and will have further medical examinations after the match. Team management has yet to confirm the exact nature of the injury, but Woakes is seen as unlikely to feature again this summer and may be a major doubt for the opening Ashes Test in late November.