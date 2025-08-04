Home / Cricket / News / Chris Woakes to bat in Oval Test despite shoulder injury, confirms Joe Root

Chris Woakes to bat in Oval Test despite shoulder injury, confirms Joe Root

Woakes, whose injury left him with his left arm in a sling after fielding on Day One, was initially not expected to take further part in the match, but is now ready to bat in the crucial fifth Test

Chris Woakes after suffering injury vs India at Oval
Chris Woakes after suffering injury vs India at Oval
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 10:28 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
England and India face a tense final morning at The Oval, with the hosts needing just 35 more runs to win the match while India need four wickets to level the series. While it was expected that India needed just nine wickets to bowl out England due to Chris Woakes’ injury, despite sustaining a shoulder dislocation, Woakes has made himself available to bat on the final day of the fifth Test if necessary. The decision was confirmed on Sunday evening by English batter Joe Root in the post-day press conference. Root indicated that Woakes has shown a strong desire to contribute even in pain. According to Root, Woakes has been willing to take risks for the team and has gone beyond expectations in his commitment. 

Woakes prepares for final task in series

Woakes, whose injury left him with his left arm in a sling after fielding on Day One, was initially not expected to take further part in the match. However, he signalled his readiness late on Sunday by changing into his whites and practising batting one-handed in the nets. Root explained that Woakes was determined to be prepared for any scenario and had spent time working on his batting despite the injury. The captain noted that Woakes’ attitude reflected the resolve shown throughout a hard-fought series, referencing examples of other players playing through pain.

Root heaps praise on Woakes

Root did not confirm whether Woakes would bat right- or left-handed, acknowledging uncertainty about how he would approach the situation but making it clear that Woakes was prepared for either option depending on how his body felt in the morning. Speaking about the team’s mentality, Root mentioned Woakes’ willingness to help England in any way possible and highlighted that the priority would be getting the team over the line.

Uncertain future after further scans

Although Woakes is set to answer England’s call if required on the final morning, Root pointed out that the all-rounder remains in considerable pain and will have further medical examinations after the match. Team management has yet to confirm the exact nature of the injury, but Woakes is seen as unlikely to feature again this summer and may be a major doubt for the opening Ashes Test in late November.

Root praises players’ commitment to the sport

Root reflected on how several players have put themselves in harm’s way throughout the series, mentioning Woakes as the latest example. He suggested that such commitment has been characteristic of both sides across this closely contested Test series and that Woakes’ willingness to play in discomfort illustrates the lengths to which players are going in pursuit of a series victory.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

West Indies vs Pakistan HIGHLIGHTS 3rd T20: Farah shines as PAK beat WI in 3rd T20 to win series 2-1

West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 playing 11, live toss time and streaming

Upcoming cricket matches of India: T20Is, Tests and ODIs full schedule

IND vs ENG 5th Test win prediction: Who will emerge victorious at Oval?

KL Rahul prepared non-stop for England Test series after IPL: Nayar

Topics :Cricket NewsIndia vs EnglandIndia cricket teamEngland cricket teamICC World Test ChampionshipTest Cricket

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story