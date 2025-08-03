Sunday, August 03, 2025 | 09:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / Joe Root hits 39th Test ton, sets record for most 500+ scores vs India

Joe Root hits 39th Test ton, sets record for most 500+ scores vs India

Root completed his century in 138 deliveries on the day as he also recorded an impressive feat against India in Test cricket.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 9:24 PM IST

Joe Root went on to complete his 39th Test hundred for England on Day 4 of the 5th Test against India as his brilliant knock guides the hosts very close to another Test match win which will confirm them as the winners of the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy with a margin of 3-1.  Root completed his century in 138 deliveries on the day as he also recorded an impressive feat against India in Test cricket. Root is now the player with most 500+ scores against India in a Test series, recording the feat 3 times in his career.   
 
Most 500+ scores in a Test series vs India
Player Times 500+ Runs vs IND in a Series
Joe Root (ENG) 3
Everton Weekes (WI) 2
Zaheer Abbas (PAK) 2
Younis Khan (PAK) 2
Garry Sobers (WI) 2
Ricky Ponting (AUS) 2
  Joe Root relishes playing vs India  Joe Root has often liked to play against India in Tests and has come up with a hundred on most of the occassions over the years as well. He has 13 Test hundreds against India now, which is the joint 2nd number of hundreds a player has ever recorded against a single team in Test cricket.  This is also Root’s 16th hundred against India in International cricket, the joint-most alongside Steven Smith.   
Most Test hundreds vs a single team
Rank Player Opponent Hundreds
1 Don Bradman (AUS) vs England 19
2 Sunil Gavaskar (IND) vs West Indies 13
3 Joe Root (ENG) vs India 13
4 Jack Hobbs (ENG) vs Australia 12
5 Steven Smith (AUS) vs England 12
             

First Published: Aug 03 2025 | 9:19 PM IST

