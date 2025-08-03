Joe Root hits 39th Test ton, sets record for most 500+ scores vs India

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 9:24 PM IST
Joe Root went on to complete his 39th Test hundred for England on Day 4 of the 5th Test against India as his brilliant knock guides the hosts very close to another Test match win which will confirm them as the winners of the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy with a margin of 3-1.
Root completed his century in 138 deliveries on the day as he also recorded an impressive feat against India in Test cricket. Root is now the player with most 500+ scores against India in a Test series, recording the feat 3 times in his career.
Joe Root relishes playing vs India
|
Most 500+ scores in a Test series vs India
|
Player
|
Times 500+ Runs vs IND in a Series
|
Joe Root (ENG)
|
3
|
Everton Weekes (WI)
|
2
|
Zaheer Abbas (PAK)
|
2
|
Younis Khan (PAK)
|
2
|
Garry Sobers (WI)
|
2
|
Ricky Ponting (AUS)
|
2
Joe Root has often liked to play against India in Tests and has come up with a hundred on most of the occassions over the years as well. He has 13 Test hundreds against India now, which is the joint 2nd number of hundreds a player has ever recorded against a single team in Test cricket.
This is also Root’s 16th hundred against India in International cricket, the joint-most alongside Steven Smith.
|
Most Test hundreds vs a single team
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Opponent
|
Hundreds
|
1
|
Don Bradman (AUS)
|
vs England
|
19
|
2
|
Sunil Gavaskar (IND)
|
vs West Indies
|
13
|
3
|
Joe Root (ENG)
|
vs India
|
13
|
4
|
Jack Hobbs (ENG)
|
vs Australia
|
12
|
5
|
Steven Smith (AUS)
|
vs England
|
12
