West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 playing 11, live toss time and streaming

West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 playing 11
The third T20I between West Indies and Pakistan will be played on Monday, August 4, 2025, according to India and Pakistan time
Aditya Kaushik
Aug 03 2025 | 10:09 PM IST
The T20I series between West Indies and Pakistan comes down to a high-stakes decider at Lauderhill, Florida, with both teams locked at 1-1 after two hard-fought encounters. West Indies bounced back in the second match, clinching a narrow two-wicket victory thanks to all-round excellence from Jason Holder and Gudakesh Motie. Pakistan, led by Salman Agha, now faces the challenge of regrouping to reclaim the momentum and seal the series in the final game.
 
West Indies will look to captain Shai Hope, the explosive Jewel Andrew, and Sherfane Rutherford to anchor the batting, supported by a potent all-round unit featuring Jason Holder and Roston Chase. In the bowling department, Holder’s experience and Gudakesh Motie’s form will be crucial against a determined Pakistan line-up.
 
For Pakistan, Hasan Nawaz and Salman Agha have provided the bulk of runs, with support from openers Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan. The likely inclusion of Mohammad Haris adds freshness to the batting line-up, while the bowling attack will rely on Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Nawaz to target early breakthroughs.

West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 playing 11:

West Indies playing 11 (probable): Alick Athanaze, Jewel Andrew (wk), Roston Chase, Shai Hope (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph
 
Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris (wk), Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Sufiyan Muqeem

West Indies vs Pakistan Head-to-Head in T20Is

  • Total matches played: 23
  • West Indies won: 4
  • Pakistan won: 16
  • No result: 3

West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20I full squad

West Indies Squad: Alick Athanaze, Jewel Andrew (wk), Roston Chase, Shai Hope (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Johnson Charles, Matthew Forde, Jediah Blades
 
Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris (wk), Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Haris Rauf, Khushdil Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Hussain Talat

West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 live telecast and streaming details

When does the WI vs PAK 3rd T20I match take place? 
The third T20I between West Indies and Pakistan will be played on Monday, August 4, 2025.
 
What is the venue of the WI vs PAK 3rd T20I match? 
The match will be held at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida.
 
At what time will the live toss for the WI vs PAK 3rd T20I take place? 
The toss for the WI vs PAK 3rd T20I match will take place at 5 AM IST, 4:30 AM (Pakistan time).
 
At what time will the WI vs PAK 3rd T20I match begin? 
The first ball of the WI vs PAK 3rd T20I match is scheduled for 5:30 AM IST, 5 AM Pakistan time.
 
Which TV channel will live telecast the WI vs PAK 3rd T20I match in India? 
The live telecast for the WI vs PAK 3rd T20I match will not be available in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of the WI vs PAK 3rd T20I match in India? 
Live streaming of the WI vs PAK 3rd T20I match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

Pakistan cricket team, West Indies cricket team, T20 cricket

Aug 03 2025 | 10:09 PM IST

