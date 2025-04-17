Three months after the conclusion of the 2024–25 Border Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia, which saw the Aussie side securing its first Test series win in almost a decade, India’s Test and One Day International (ODI) skipper Rohit Sharma finally spoke about the behind-the-scenes drama around his decision to sit himself out of the fifth Test of the series in Sydney.

Rohit, while talking to former Australian skipper Michael Clarke on his podcast Beyond Cricket 23, said that his decision faced some resistance from the Indian coach and chief selector, as they were not entirely onboard with it. Rohit further said that at the end of the day, the team comes first for him and he did not want to hog the space for someone who could contribute more than him, as he was not in form at that time.

ALSO READ: BCCI sack Team India's assistant coaches before England Tests: Report However, Rohit came back in form soon after the Test series, played some big knocks, and even led India to its third ICC Champions Trophy later on.

Rohit on dropping himself out of the Sydney Test

Rohit revealed that the choice to sit out of the Sydney Test was made after he honestly assessed his own form. He admitted that he was not batting well and did not want to weaken the team further at a time when multiple players were already out of form. revealed that the choice to sit out of the Sydney Test was made after he honestly assessed his own form. He admitted that he was not batting well and did not want to weaken the team further at a time when multiple players were already out of form.

He recalled informing head coach Gautam Gambhir and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar about his decision. According to Rohit, both had differing opinions about it, leading to a disagreement, but he stood by his call, believing it was in the best interest of the team.

“There was an argument around it,” Rohit noted, explaining that while he consulted the team management, the final decision came from his desire to prioritise the team's performance over his own spot.

Rohit on backing Shubman Gill for the decider

Another key factor behind Rohit’s decision was to make way for Shubman Gill, who had missed the previous match. Rohit expressed confidence in the young batter, calling him “such a good player” and highlighting that it was important for someone like Gill to get an opportunity on a big stage.

He suggested that since he was not timing the ball well, it made more sense to let a more in-form and eager player like Gill take charge. His mindset, he added, was centred on what was best for the team at the time, even if it meant a personal setback.

Rohit’s numbers in the 2024–25 Border Gavaskar Trophy

The series was one to forget for the Indian captain personally. Rohit managed to score only 164 runs in 15 innings, averaging a disappointing 10.83 — one of his worst Test performances. His lean patch, combined with India’s overall struggles, contributed to the team’s eventual defeat in the Border Gavaskar Trophy — their first loss in the marquee series in over ten years.

Team over individual

Since taking over the captaincy, Rohit has emphasised building a team culture that values collective success over individual milestones. Speaking on the podcast, he stressed that he encourages every player to prioritise the team’s needs rather than focusing on personal runs or stats.

He acknowledged that not every decision will bring success, but what matters most is the intent behind it — putting the team first.