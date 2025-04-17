Home / Cricket / News / BCCI to sack Team India's assistant coaches before England Tests: Report

BCCI to sack Team India's assistant coaches before England Tests: Report

The Indian team already has the legendary domestic cricketer Sitanshu Kotak, while Ryan ten Doeschate will take over Dilip's responsibilities. Adrian Le Roux will assume Desai's duties.

Gautam Gambhir with assistan coach Abhishek Nayar
Gautam Gambhir (L) with assistan coach Abhishek Nayar. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 12:07 PM IST
In a major fallout after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) in Australia, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) could sack three assistant coaches of Team India ahead of the five-match Test series in England, starting June 20.
 
A report in the Dainik Jagran newspaper claims that the BCCI recently issued a notification stating that any support staff members who have worked with the squad for more than three years could have their employment terminated. According to the report, three-year team veterans Soham Desai and fielding coach T Dilip are both expected to be let go. 
 
Assistant coach Abhishek Nayar with Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

Meanwhile, assistant coach Abhishek Sharma is also likely to be sacked, despite having been associated with the team for only eight months, the report claimed. However, the BCCI has not made any official confirmation about the reported development ahead of the England series as of now. This report will be updated once the BCCI releases a statement on the matter.
 
The report also added that there would be no replacements for Nayar and Dilip. The team already has the legendary domestic cricketer Sitanshu Kotak, while Ryan ten Doeschate will take over Dilip's responsibilities. Adrian Le Roux will assume Desai’s duties. Le Roux is currently associated with Punjab Kings and was a member of the Kolkata Knight Riders from 2008 to 2019. He also worked with the Indian team from 2002 to 2003. After the Indian Premier League (IPL), Adrian is expected to join the Indian squad. 

India tour of England 2025 full schedule, date and time

  • 1st Test: 20-24 June, 2025 - Headlingley, Leeds (3:30 PM IST)
  • 2nd Test: 2-6 July, 2025 - Edgbaston, Birmingham (3:30 PM IST)
  • 3rd Test: 10-14 July, 2025 - Lord’s, London (3:30 PM IST)
  • 4th Test: 23-27 July, 2025 - Old Trafford, Manchester (3:30 PM IST)
  • 5th Test: 31 July-4 August, 2025 - The Oval, London (3:30 PM IST)
*time mentioned is subject to change 
 
First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

