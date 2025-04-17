BCCI to sack Team India's assistant coaches before England Tests: Report

In a major fallout after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) in Australia, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) could sack three assistant coaches of Team India ahead of the five-match Test series in England, starting June 20.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: MI vs SRH pitch report, highest score, stats of Wankhede Stadium A report in the Dainik Jagran newspaper claims that the BCCI recently issued a notification stating that any support staff members who have worked with the squad for more than three years could have their employment terminated. According to the report, three-year team veterans Soham Desai and fielding coach T Dilip are both expected to be let go.