Country first! Kohli wins hearts by picking up Indian flag dropped by fan

The incident took place when Kohli was walking back to the dressing room while having a small interaction with the crowd

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
The Indian cricket team, after losing the first two ODIs of the three-match series against Australia, finally secured a thumping win in the third match at Sydney to avoid another Down Under whitewash. The two Indian batting stalwarts, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, with their brilliant innings of 121 not out and 74 not out respectively, were once again India’s leaders in the classic chase. However, just after the chase was completed, a gesture by Virat Kohli while returning to the Indian dressing room won the hearts of Indian cricket fans in the stadium and around the globe.
 
The incident took place when Kohli was walking back to the dressing room while having a small interaction with the crowd, and an Indian fan accidentally dropped the Indian flag he was holding. Kohli saw the flag falling and stopped. He then went up to pick up the Indian flag before handing it back to the fan, showing his love and passion towards his country. 

We know if we get runs, we can win matches; Rohit and Kohli

After India’s third and final T20I in Australia, veteran stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma spoke candidly about the series, reflecting on the challenges of playing Down Under and the lessons for the younger squad members. Rohit, who was named both Player of the Match and Player of the Series, admitted that conditions in Australia always test a player’s technique and mindset. “You expect tough conditions here,” he noted, adding that while India couldn’t clinch the series, the experience would benefit the younger players. Emphasizing mentorship, he said it’s now the seniors’ responsibility to pass on knowledge and guide the next generation through difficult overseas tours.
 
Kohli, who shared a match-winning partnership with Rohit, echoed similar sentiments. He said the game continues to challenge him even after years at the top, but such moments bring out his best. “It’s easy batting with Rohit — we read situations well,” Kohli said, recalling how their chemistry dates back to 2013 when they first began dominating together. Both players expressed gratitude toward Australian fans, cherishing their long-standing bond with the country. “We’ve loved coming here and playing here,” Rohit said, adding that every tour teaches something new and strengthens India’s spirit.

Topics :Virat KohliCricket NewsIndia cricket teamIndia vs Australia

First Published: Oct 25 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

