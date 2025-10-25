Country first! Kohli wins hearts by picking up Indian flag dropped by fan

The Indian cricket team, after losing the first two ODIs of the three-match series against Australia, finally secured a thumping win in the third match at Sydney to avoid another Down Under whitewash. The two Indian batting stalwarts, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, with their brilliant innings of 121 not out and 74 not out respectively, were once again India’s leaders in the classic chase. However, just after the chase was completed, a gesture by Virat Kohli while returning to the Indian dressing room won the hearts of Indian cricket fans in the stadium and around the globe.

ALSO READ: Kohli overtakes Sangakkara to become second-highest run-getter in ODIs The incident took place when Kohli was walking back to the dressing room while having a small interaction with the crowd, and an Indian fan accidentally dropped the Indian flag he was holding. Kohli saw the flag falling and stopped. He then went up to pick up the Indian flag before handing it back to the fan, showing his love and passion towards his country.

We know if we get runs, we can win matches; Rohit and Kohli After India’s third and final T20I in Australia, veteran stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma spoke candidly about the series, reflecting on the challenges of playing Down Under and the lessons for the younger squad members. Rohit, who was named both Player of the Match and Player of the Series, admitted that conditions in Australia always test a player’s technique and mindset. “You expect tough conditions here,” he noted, adding that while India couldn’t clinch the series, the experience would benefit the younger players. Emphasizing mentorship, he said it’s now the seniors’ responsibility to pass on knowledge and guide the next generation through difficult overseas tours.